Name: Robbe van der Vreken and two bunnies, who roam freely around the house. Tell us a little (or a lot) about your home and the people who live there: It’s a townhouse, which was renovated a year ago. Everything was turned white, and so it’s the perfect white canvas. The interior is a collection of vintage furniture gathered throughout the years from vintage collections and thrift shops. To not feel alone in this oasis, which has lots of plants, two bunnies accompany me. They free roam the house and are prominent in the pictures, which adds to the bohemian feeling.