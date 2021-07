Gin is the ideal drink for the summer. Whether you enjoy a G&T in the garden or a gin cocktail on a Friday night, it's always a treat. Given holidays abroad won't be on the agenda for most this Summer, we're constantly looking for drinks that will make us feel like we're away on a sunny shore. The good news for gin lovers is that Italian distiller, Bottega, is launching its ever-so-popular Gin Bacûr in the UK for the first time. With a botanical taste that's sure to remind you of the Mediterranean, the gin is also so pretty to look at, coming in a mirrored copper glass bottle.