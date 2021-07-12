Tell Us More: More Than Medicine

When people carry a more severe diagnosis or disorder, such as psychotic disorders and symptoms of psychosis, socialisation is even more important. Why? On the mere level of orientation and perception, when people maintain their connections with other people, it also means, with some exceptions, that he or she is ‘tuned in’ to the world around them given that their social world demands their attention, focus, and enough concentration to operate without incident on a socialised landscape. There is no question that folks suffering from psychosis and experiencing symptoms of psychosis pass through altered realities, otherworldly states, and extreme changes in perception. However, when other people are included in our worldview, so too is their orientation, which is hopefully healthy in nature, as this both passively and actively contributes to the way we come to understand our world.