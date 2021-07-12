Cancel
Minneapolis, MN

2 men sentenced to life in prison for murdering Minneapolis Realtor

By Melissa Turtinen
Bring Me The News
Bring Me The News
 17 days ago
Monique Baugh Monique Baugh, Facebook

Two men who were convicted of kidnapping and murdering Minneapolis Realtor Monique Baugh and the attempted killing of her boyfriend on New Year's Eve 2019 have been sentenced to life in prison.

Cedric Berry, of Minneapolis, and Berry Davis, of Brooklyn Park, both 42, were sentenced Monday to life in prison without the possibility of release.

The men maintained their innocence at their sentencing hearing, FOX 9 says.

They were convicted last month on all charges against them: two counts of first-degree murder and kidnapping in connection to 28-year-old Baugh's death and attempted first-degree murder of her boyfriend, Jon Mitchell-Momoh.

Prosecutors said Berry and Davis, with the help of two others charged in connection to the case, lured Baugh to a fake house showing in Maple Grove on Dec. 31, 2019.

That's where they abducted her and took her away in a U-Haul truck. She was later found shot three times in an alley. She died at the hospital.

Between the time Baugh was kidnapped and when she was killed, a masked man broke into a home and shot Mitchell-Momoh multiple times in the torso, investigators said. His and Baugh's two children were in the house at the time.

Investigators believed Mitchell-Momoh and Berry were in a business feud.

Berry and Davis are among the five people charged in connection to Baugh's murder. Elsa Segura, 29, of Fridley, and Lyndon Wiggins, 36, of Minneapolis, were indicted on four charges, including aiding and abetting premeditated first-degree murder, while Shante Davis is charged with aiding an offender.

