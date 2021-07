Arax is a renowned Armenian vodka infused with Tarragon, an aromatic herb that is combined with local natural mineral waters to form the key element of this fine distillate, giving it an intense yet harmonious character. Thanks to its subtle and refined taste, Arax is the perfect vodka for every occasion. This versatility, together with its widespread distribution, has allowed the brand to make inroads into the hearts of many consumers, and it now boasts a very broad target audience. With increasing competition in the spirits sector, and the desire to enter international markets, the brand produced by F54 has implemented a complete restyling of its image, creating a distinctive packaging shape and design in line with a premium positioning. For such a significant makeover, Gentlebrand-Packaging Tailors proved to be the ideal strategic partner.