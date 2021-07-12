Calendar of events

The Episcopal/Anglican Concentration at Pittsburgh Theological Seminary (PTS) offers specialized plans of study to prepare Master of Divinity and Master of Pastoral Studies students for ordained ministry and/or service within the Episcopal Church within the excellent academic and ecumenical context for which PTS is well known. Students participate in the Episcopal House of Studies which includes communal opportunities for daily Morning and Evening Prayer, weekly formational conversations, monthly luncheon presentations and discussions, and informal mentoring. Required coursework within the degree programs allows for engagement with Episcopal/Anglican spirituality, liturgical praxis in worship, and field placement in an Episcopal congregation or institutional setting as well as targeted electives in Anglican and Episcopal history, theology, ethics, liturgics, and the Book of Common Prayer. For more information, contact the Rev. Canon Dr. Cathy Brall at cbrall@episcopalpgh.org.
