Calendar of events

Purcell Register
 17 days ago

Children 4 years old to sixth grade are welcome to attend. A variety of beans, cornbread and special dishes and other items along with desserts and drinks will be served. To go containers are available.The Legion Hall is located at 104 E. Broadway in …. 6:00 PM. Kids are encouraged...

#Vbs#Union Hill Baptist Church
Society
Relationshipsgoodmenproject.com

I Survived a Childhood of Neglect

I rarely saw my parents. My father had left for work by the time I got up to get ready for school. My mother pushed me out the door at 8:45 with a quick peck on the forehead, admonishing me to hurry up and not be late for the 9 a.m. school bell.
Haddonfield, NJthesunpapers.com

Volunteers sought for First Presbyterian Sunday school

First Presbyterian Church of Haddonfield is putting out the call. Volunteers are needed to teach our young friends each Sunday during the worship service. All that is needed is a willingness to read a story and facilitate a craft. Gabrielle Heimerling will provide you with everything you need to help with the class.
Purcell, OKPurcell Register

An Interesting Neighbor

Life tossed a career curve ball at Val Blackburn in the 1980s. She wasn’t the only one. It was a time of economic upheaval – a bust of unparalleled scope hard on the heels of the largest oil boom in state history. Val’s husband at the time made his living...
PoliticsPurcell Register

Past tired of flag disrespect

Happy Anniversary to my roommate, Gracie. She celebrates her 42nd anniversary August 4. When over 99 percent of the new COVID cases are from people that are not vaccinated would it occur to you that those folks need to get the shot?. After the initial vaccine rollout we had a...
Religionhamlethub.com

Jesse Lee Church Seeks Applications for Director Christian Education Ministry Position

Jesse Lee Church has announced a full-time employment position - Director of Christian Education Ministry. Competitive salary and benefits. The Director of Christian Education Ministry serves as the spiritual and organizational leader for programs, activities, and fellowship for children and youth. He/She provides vision and goals for the which align with the broader mission of Jesse Lee Church and the needs of the congregation.
Pennsylvania Statephennd.org

7th Annual PA Statewide Youth Convening, Aug 21-22

The time has come to Register for the PA Immigration and Citizenship Coalition (PICC) 7th Annual Pennsylvania Statewide Youth Convening, August 21-22, 2021!. We believe in the important role and impact of young leaders in our movement. This is why PICC has continued to engage immigrant youth from across the state in advocacy, provided support and direct leadership development! In order to ensure that youth voices are at the core of the immigrant rights movement and decision making PICC has developed Youth Membership Initiative and continued to host our annual Summer Immigrant and Refugee Leadership Youth Convening.
Jobsstar883.com

Ministry Intern

The intern will be responsible for supporting staff and Power House programming. In exchange for room and board, each intern will be responsible for 15 hours of programming and general duties each week. We will work with each intern to determine these hours and program(s) in accordance with Power House’s needs.
Collegesgmcr.org

Community Spotlight: AAUW

On today’s episode, Candice is joined by Adrienne Dare and Karen Love who are representing the non-profit organization, American Association of University women (AAUW) and their program, Expanding Your Horizon. Expanding Your Horizon is committed to “Motivate girls to pursue education and careers in Science, Technology, Engineering and Math”. Listen below.
Celebrationsdekalbcountyonline.com

National Love Is Kind Day

Rosie Aiello and Sunny, co-founders of The Love is Kind Network, founded National Love is Kind Day on July 27, 2018. They spread the message of a kinder, healthier world and support stronger, more wholesome families, free of violence and terrorism. The day also represents the day Rosie and Sunny gained their freedom from a violent relationship.
Pittsburgh, PAepiscopalpgh.org

Diocesan Formation Programs and Initiatives

The Episcopal/Anglican Concentration at Pittsburgh Theological Seminary (PTS) offers specialized plans of study to prepare Master of Divinity and Master of Pastoral Studies students for ordained ministry and/or service within the Episcopal Church within the excellent academic and ecumenical context for which PTS is well known. Students participate in the Episcopal House of Studies which includes communal opportunities for daily Morning and Evening Prayer, weekly formational conversations, monthly luncheon presentations and discussions, and informal mentoring. Required coursework within the degree programs allows for engagement with Episcopal/Anglican spirituality, liturgical praxis in worship, and field placement in an Episcopal congregation or institutional setting as well as targeted electives in Anglican and Episcopal history, theology, ethics, liturgics, and the Book of Common Prayer. For more information, contact the Rev. Canon Dr. Cathy Brall at cbrall@episcopalpgh.org.
Religionstocktonsentinel.com

First Christian Church of Plainville

Matthew 28:18-20 is one of the most recognizable passages in the Bible. Referred to as “The Great Commission,” these couple of verses tell us what our work here on earth should entail. In this passage, Jesus tells his disciples, “All authority in heaven and on earth has been given to me. Therefore…
Religionstjosephricelake.org

Fr Ed Homily 7-28-21: Pearls

Pearls are very fascinating and how they are made just as interesting. And through the centuries we have learned how to ‘encourage’ oysters to make pearls. This does not take away from their beauty or devalue them. In reading this parable, it made me think of other things that are...
Amador County, CAledger.news

The Catholic Charity Society of Saint Vincent de Paul

“When you just aren’t sure what’s around the next corner” reads the homepage of the Catholic charity, the Society of Saint Vincent de Paul Amador chapter’s website - and that saying could not be more relevant or poignant than at the difficult times all have faced during the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. Long before 2020, the Society of Saint Vincent de Paul (SVdP) was established back in 1833 by the young French scholar Frederic Ozanam- the man, barely out of his teens, strove to embody and spread the mission of following the Christian beliefs to “go to the poor” as Jesus was said to do. Originally known as the Conference of Charity, the small group of six changed their name and grew exponentially through various humanitarian efforts and charity works until its message and members circumnavigated the world.
Chicago, ILForest Park Review

New pastor ordained at St. Paul Thai Lutheran Church

(Editor’s note: Tom Holmes is a Lutheran minister and former pastor of St. Paul’s. He was one of several ministers who took part in this service.) When Bishop Yehiel Curry (ELCA Metro Chicago Synod) laid his hands on David Mercurio during the ordination service Sunday at St. Paul Thai Lutheran Church, he was helping write the latest chapter of the congregation’s creative history.
Truckee, CAtownoftruckee.com

Virtual Community Workshop

Register for the Zoom Meeting here: https://us06web.zoom.us/meeting/register/tZwocOippjkiGNRVt5ucBe2AQR5_PSSw94V4. Join the Conversation! Attend a community engagement event on the land use alternatives for the Truckee 2040 General Plan Update and share your opinions on the town’s future development patterns.
AgriculturePurcell Register

Broomcorn’s last thresh

(Editor’s note: This is the third installment of a series on broomcorn) The seed threshing operation is yet another of the broomcorn industry’s less conventional functions. The threshing machine itself, a privately owned and operated mobile unit serving 15 to 20 separate broomcorn growers, in season, was always in such demand, that it made scheduling a thresher pretty much a, “Catch as Catch Can,” proposition.
Purcell, OKPurcell Register

5 questions with Thad Cox

Editor’s note: Answering The Purcell Register’s five questions this week is Thad Cox at the McClain County Fairgrounds. Q: What is the largest event at the McClain County Fairgrounds?. A: The rodeo they are fixing to have. A lot more people come and are around the rodeo than the county...
Amityville, NYAmityville Record

Sister Bernadette Clare Assante, OP, taught in local Catholic schools and served as principal in St. Martin of Tourson

Sister Bernadette Clare Assante, who taught elementary school in St. Martin of Tours School in Amityville, St. John the Baptist High School in West Islip and St. Killian’s School in Farmingdale, died Sun., July 18, 2021. She was 88 years old and had ministered in the field of education as a Sister of St. Dominic, Amityville, for almost seventy years.
Purcell, OKPurcell Register

It’s a Small World

A special happy birthday to my funny awesome grandson, Thomas Robert Montgomery. Thomas celebrates his birthday Sunday, August 1. August 4, 1979 in Norman at noon was just about as hot as you can get. Why we decided that was a good time to get married I’ll never know. Probably...

