Calendar of events

“When you just aren’t sure what’s around the next corner” reads the homepage of the Catholic charity, the Society of Saint Vincent de Paul Amador chapter’s website - and that saying could not be more relevant or poignant than at the difficult times all have faced during the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. Long before 2020, the Society of Saint Vincent de Paul (SVdP) was established back in 1833 by the young French scholar Frederic Ozanam- the man, barely out of his teens, strove to embody and spread the mission of following the Christian beliefs to “go to the poor” as Jesus was said to do. Originally known as the Conference of Charity, the small group of six changed their name and grew exponentially through various humanitarian efforts and charity works until its message and members circumnavigated the world.