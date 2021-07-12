Two-vehicle crash near Emerado leaves one in Altru Hospital

The North Dakota Highway Patrol is investigating an injury crash that occurred 5 miles south of Emerado, shortly before 8 a.m. on Monday, July 12. According to an NDHP news release, the driver of a 1989 Yamaha motorcycle was transported to Altru Hospital with serious injuries, after striking the front right wheel of a 2020 GMC Sierra, driven by Michael Garcia, of Northwood. Garcia was traveling east on 12th Avenue northeast, and the Yamaha was heading north on 25th Street northeast, when the vehicles collided.