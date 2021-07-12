Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Palm Beach County, FL

Severe Weather Statement issued for Palm Beach by NWS

weather.gov
 17 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-07-12 09:42:00 EDT Expires: 2021-07-13 09:45:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Target Area: Palm Beach THE SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING FOR NORTHEASTERN PALM BEACH COUNTY IS CANCELLED The storm which prompted the warning has weakened below severe limits, and no longer poses an immediate threat to life or property. Therefore, the warning has been cancelled. However gusty winds are still possible with this thunderstorm. To report severe weather, contact your nearest law enforcement agency. They will relay your report to the National Weather Service Miami.

alerts.weather.gov

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Palm Beach County, FL
City
Miami, FL
City
Miami Beach, FL
City
Palm Beach, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Severe Weather#National Weather Service#Extreme Weather
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Weather
News Break
Environment
News Break
NWS
Related
Alaska StatePosted by
The Associated Press

Alaska quake produces prolonged shaking, small tsunami

PERRYVILLE, Alaska (AP) — A powerful earthquake which struck just off Alaska’s southern coast caused prolonged shaking and prompted tsunami warnings that sent people scrambling for shelters. Residents reported only minor damage, but officials said that could change after sunrise and people get a better look. The National Tsunami Warning...
ReligionPosted by
Reuters

Former U.S. Cardinal McCarrick charged with molesting teen in 1974

July 29 (Reuters) - Former Roman Catholic Cardinal Theodore McCarrick has been charged with molesting a 16-year-old boy during a 1974 wedding reception, becoming the highest-ranking U.S. Catholic official to be criminally prosecuted for sexually abusing a minor. Documents filed in state court in Dedham, Massachusetts, on Wednesday show McCarrick,...
WorldPosted by
The Associated Press

Israel to offer 3rd COVID booster shot to older citizens

JERUSALEM (AP) — Israel’s prime minister on Thursday announced that the country would offer a coronavirus booster to people over 60 who have already been vaccinated. The announcement by Naftali Bennett makes Israel, which launched one of the world’s most successful vaccination drives earlier this year, the first country to offer a third dose of a Western vaccine to its citizens on a wide scale.

Comments / 0

Community Policy