Flood Warning issued for Clark by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-12 14:51:00 CDT Expires: 2021-07-13 20:12:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov/quadcities. The next statement will be issued late tonight. Target Area: Clark The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Missouri Fox River at Wayland affecting Clark County. River Forecasts include past precipitation and forecast precipitation for the next 24 hours. The Flood Warning is now in effect until tomorrow evening The Flood Warning continues for the Fox River at Wayland. * Until tomorrow evening. * At 2:30 PM CDT Monday the stage was 15.6 feet. * Flood stage is 15.0 feet. * Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. * Recent Activity...continued falling * Forecast...The river is expected to fall below flood stage just after midnight tonight and continue falling to 3.0 feet Monday, July 26. * Impact...At 15.0 feet, Water affects agricultural land on the south bank.