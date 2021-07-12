Cancel
Carl Thomas, Donell Jones and Dave Hollister team up for new R&B trio, The Chi

By Mya Abraham
In the world of R&B, things are happening that we never knew we needed. First, Bobby Brown and Keith Sweat team up for a VERZUZ, New Edition is reuniting for a Vegas residency and now, Carl Thomas, Dave Hollister and Donell Jones are joining forces. Following in the footsteps of...

