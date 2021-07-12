Grains higher, liveestock mixed

OMAHA (DTN) -- December corn is up 5 1/2 cents per bushel, November soybeans are up 16 3/4 cents, September KC wheat is up 12 1/4 cents, September Chicago wheat is up 14 1/2 cents and September Minneapolis wheat is up 16 1/4 cents. The Dow Jones Industrial Average is up 215.74 points and September crude oil is up $0.91 per barrel. The U.S. Dollar Index is down 0.420 and August gold is up $31.50 per ounce. Soybeans, corn and wheat are maintaining solid gains at midday, with bean oil again approaching the highs. Black Sea wheat prices are rising sharply, and Brazil corn has set a new all-time high internally. Hot and dry weather is expected to again return to the Dakotas, Minnesota and Iowa after a brief respite, while extreme heat and dryness in the Black Sea over the next 10 days could impact corn there.