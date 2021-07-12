Plan to put Chick-fil-A restaurants at NY Thruway rest stops met with opposition

NEW YORK (WCBS 880) — A plan to put Chick-fil-A restaurants at service areas along the New York State Thruway has sparked outrage among some lawmakers and LGBTQ groups. The Atlanta-based fast food chain has faced similar opposition over its donations to groups that oppose same-sex marriage and Manhattan Assembly member Deborah Glick believes this is not the kind of company the State of New York should be doing business with.