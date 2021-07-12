Pioneering CBD Wellness Brand Healist Advanced Naturals and Olympic Volleyball Legend Holly McPeak Team Up to Inspire Others to Defend Wellness
NEW YORK (PRWEB) July 12, 2021. Healist Advanced Naturals, a Kadenwood brand, announced the launch of its first national TV and digital ad campaign featuring former professional volleyball player, three-time Olympian, and bronze medalist Holly McPeak. The “Defend Wellness” campaign embodies the brand’s mission to inspire everyone to make wellness their priority. McPeak will front the multi-channel advertising campaign featuring Healist’s clean and 100% natural CBD body relief range.www.sfgate.com
