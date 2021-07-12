Virginia lawyer stole from older clients, donated to charity to impress boss, feds say
A former lawyer in Virginia is accused of stealing money from older clients to pay for a house and donate to charity in an effort to impress her boss. Cherie Anne Washburn, 45, pleaded guilty Friday to wire fraud and making false statements, the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Western District of Virginia said in a news release. She faces between six months and two years in prison, according to the plea agreement.www.myrtlebeachonline.com
