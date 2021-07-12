Cancel
Tilda Swinton Is Haunted by a Mysterious Sound in the Trailer for ‘Memoria’

By Jon Blistein
Posted by 
Rolling Stone
Rolling Stone
 17 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1hqsyD_0augCNQs00

Tilda Swinton plays a character shaken by a strange boom in the new trailer for Apichatpong Weerasethakul’s upcoming film, Memoria.

In the film, Swinton plays a Scottish woman named Jessica, who hears a loud “bang” at daybreak, which triggers a mysterious sensory syndrome that follows her as she travels through the jungles of Colombia.

The new trailer for Memoria gives few other details away, comprising a series of seemingly disconnected scenes, all threaded together by the presence of the boom. In the opening scene, Jessica tries to describe the sound to an audio engineer, while later she examines an old skull with an archaeologist, who explains that the hole drilled into the skull was meant to “release bad spirits.”

Along with Swinton, Memoria stars Elkin Díaz, Jeanne Balibar, Juan Pablo Urrego, and Daniel Giménez Cacho. Memoria is set to premiere on July 15th at the Cannes Film Festival, although a wider release date has yet to be announced.

Weerasethakul previously won the Palme d’Or at Cannes in 2010 for his film Uncle Boonmee Who Can Recall His Past Lives. His last feature film was 2015’s Cemetery of Splendor, although in 2018 he was one of four Thai directors to make the anthology film, 10 Years Thailand.

YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Movies
Country
Thailand
News Break
Celebrities
Related
CelebritiesPosted by
Rolling Stone

Watch Liars Pay Tribute to Sci-Fi in ‘From What the Never Was’ Video

Liars have released a music video for their latest single, “From What the Never Was.” The video, directed by filmmaker Clemens Habicht, is an homage to iconic sci-fi films. The clip is the third in a trilogy directed by Habicht for Liars’ upcoming album, The Apple Drop, out August 6th via Mute. It sees band members Angus Andrew, Laurence Pike, and Cameron Deyell traversing deep space when the mission goes terribly wrong. “In preparation for the video, I went back to the ‘Sekwar’ cave to map it three-dimensionally,” Andrew explained in a statement. “Instructed by a digital artist in NYC (Dan Moore),...
MoviesPosted by
Rolling Stone

Sean Penn Embodies Notorious Counterfeiter in ‘Flag Day’ Trailer

MGM has unveiled the first trailer for Flag Day, a new film directed by and starring Sean Penn. Based on Jennifer Vogel’s memoir, Flim-Flam Man: The True Story of My Father’s Counterfeit Life, the film details the relationship between Jennifer and her father John Vogel, the most notorious counterfeiter in U.S. history. Penn’s daughter Dylan co-stars as Jennifer. The synopsis for the film notes “Jennifer Vogel’s father John was larger than life. As a child, Jennifer marveled at his magnetizing energy and ability to make life feel like a grand adventure. He taught her so much about love and joy, but he also happened to be [a] notorious counterfeiter.” In addition to the father and daughter team, Dylan’s brother Hopper Jack Penn will also appear in the film. Katheryn Winnick, Josh Brolin, Eddie Marsan, and Regina King round out the rest of the cast.
MoviesRolling Stone

‘House of Gucci’ Trailer: Lady Gaga Asserts Control Over Family Dynasty

Lady Gaga’s Patrizia Reggiani is a chic force to be reckoned with when she marries Adam Driver’s Maurizio Gucci in the new trailer for House of Gucci. The film arrives in theaters on November 24th. Based on Sara Gay Forden’s 2001 book, The House of Gucci: A Sensational Story of Murder, Madness, Glamour, and Greed, the Ridley Scott-directed film follows the family whose name is synonymous with high-end Italian fashion through three decades of their dynasty. Beneath the surface of their stylish appearances, there are power struggles, betrayals, scandal and a murder. The new visual features head of the fashion house Maurizio Gucci and Reggiani’s romance and wedding, along with her assertions that new blood is needed in the family and that “it’s time to take out the trash.” It turns out, one of the casualties in her vision of a new regime was Maurizio. Reggiani was tried and convicted of plotting her ex-husband Maurizio’s murder after he left her for another woman. “I don’t consider myself to be a particularly ethical person,” Gaga’s Reggiani coldly says in the new trailer. “But I am fair.” The film also stars Al Pacino, Jeremy Irons, Salma Hayek, Jack Huston, and Jared Leto.  
CelebritiesPosted by
Rolling Stone

DaBaby’s Flagrant Trolling is Another Part of Hip-Hop’s Intensifying Culture Wars

DaBaby has always been a troll of sorts. In 2017, the rapper showed up at the Austin music festival South by Southwest in a literal diaper, performing a publicity stunt that poked fun at his chosen rap persona. Now, four years from his introduction to the masses, Dababy has taken his trolling to a more troubling realm.  During his set at last weekend’s Rolling Loud Festival in Miami, the rapper brought out controversial Toronto rapper Tory Lanez, who Megan Thee Stallion alleges shot her in the foot last year during an altercation. Lanez is currently under a restraining order barring him...
MoviesPaste Magazine

Watch the Unsettling Trailer for Disturbing A24 Biblical Horror Film Lamb

Quick show of hands: If you were part of a childless couple who were really, really upset about your inability to conceive, would you consider a half-human, half-sheep creature as a viable child replacement?. We’d love to say that was a purely hypothetical question, but it’s also the subject of...
CelebritiesPosted by
Best Life

See Rare Photos of Tilda Swinton's Daughter, Who Following in Her Foosteps

The 2021 Cannes Film Festival has been full of huge Hollywood names and exciting red carpet fashion. Over the past week, actor Tilda Swinton has been making headlines for her show-stopping looks, and on her most recent red carpet, Swinton not only brought her outfit A-game, but she also brought along her daughter, 23-year-old Honor Swinton Byrne. The mother-daughter duo stunned at the event as they held each other's hands on the red carpet. To see photos of Tilda Swinton's daughter, who's also a burgeoning actor and her mom's co-star, read on.
MoviesCollider

'Kandisha' Trailer Reveals a Demonic Figure With a Taste for Blood

Shudder has released the trailer for its newest original venture, Kandisha, streaming exclusively on the horror platform on July 22. From Julien Maury and Alexandre Bustillo, best known for their films Inside and Livid, the film was a selection at both the Sitges and Chattanooga Film Festivals, following the story of three young girls who are plagued by the appearance of a vengeful female demon.
MoviesCollider

Noomi Rapace Leads a Creepy Icelandic Thriller in First Trailer for A24's 'Lamb'

Indie darling A24 announced it will be the U.S. distributor of Lamb, a new horror film that just got an international teaser trailer before premiering at 2021’s Cannes Film Festival. The debut feature from Icelandic filmmaker Valdimar Jóhannsson is part of “Un Certain Regard”, a competitive sidebar at Cannes dedicated to films that have a non-traditional story to tell.
MoviesNYLON

A Couple Raise a Half-Lamb, Half-Human Child In Trailer for 'Lamb'

Before it had even had its official premiere at this year’s Cannes Film Festival — where it was competing in the highly competitive Un Certain Regard section — Icelandic horror film Lamb had already been acquired by A24. Such early acquisitions usually exhibit a specific confidence in an otherwise-unseen film, and after seeing the overwhelmingly positive responses to it, it’s clear that the production house made the right move. Described by critics as “highly original,” “disturbing,” and “hypnotic,” Lamb made a huge impact on those lucky enough to have already caught it in France — and with one look at the just-released trailer, it’s not hard to understand why.
MoviesGeekTyrant

New Trailer For The Underwater Haunted House Horror Thriller THE DEEP HOUSE

I love the concept of this film, The Deep House, which is about the exploration of a haunted house at the bottom of a lake. It’s a cool and unique setting that I don’t recall ever seeing in a movie before. We’ve already seen one trailer for the horror film, but a new one has been released that you can watch below.
TV & VideosGizmodo

Netflix Drops Trailer for Creepy French Horror Film The Swarm

French horror movie The Swarm (La Nuée) is hitting Netflix on August 6, 2021. As the first feature film from director Just Philippot, the film traveled the festival circuit. There were screenings at Cannes Critics Week in 2020, and The Swarm won the special jury prize and best actress award at the 2020 Sitges International Fantastic Film Festival. A new trailer dropped on the Netflix youtube channel, and I never knew locusts could be so damn scary.
Beauty & Fashionthefashionistastories.com

Tilda in Loewe at the ''Memoria'' 74th Cannes Film Festival Photocall

Following the premiere, Tilda Swinton attended the photocall for the ''Memoria'' during the 74th Cannes Film Festival this morning(July 16th). Tilda never sticks to the fashion rules which is why she has one of the best styles. I really like this loose, baggy LOEWE SPRING 2022 ensemble on her. The white top with the colorful feather ring and green trousers came together perfectly, especially with the orange pumps.

