When Planterra's Ozo brand debuted on shelves last year, CEO Darcey Macken knew they were somewhat behind the curve. After all, plant-based meat was already a hot category. Impossible Foods and Beyond Meat had already cleft large footholds in the category, and other plant-based brands from Big Food, private labels and new upstarts were duking it out for consumer attention. Even though Planterra is the U.S. plant-based subsidiary of JBS — the world's largest meat company — the new Ozo brand needed a bit more to stand out on the shelf.