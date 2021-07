The Flint Police Department is cracking down on illegal parking lot parties and racing around the city of Flint. We knew this was coming, but as of late the parties have been leading towards problems and the FPD is snatching up and impounding vehicles left and right. So far 15 vehicles have been impounded from reckless driving and parking lot parties. Dang, 15 vehicles? I know the city is making some good money right now.