2021 UF/IFAS Extension Clay County Master Gardener Plant Sale

The UF/IFAS Extension Clay County Master Gardeners host their annual plant sale Saturday August 7, 2021 from 7:30 am to noon outside at the Extension Office 2463 SR-16 West in Green Cove Springs (next to the Fairgrounds). Free parking and cash/ credit cards are accepted. Thousands of reasonably priced plants, including herbs, flowering plants, and succulents, that thrive in northeast Florida are for sale. Pot sizes typically are 1 to 3 gallons and priced from $5 to $10. Specialty items and hanging baskets may be priced slightly higher. Master Gardener Volunteers will be happy to answer any questions you have on plant purchases and other gardening and lawn topics. All plant sale proceeds are used to educate the public in gardening and landscape management.