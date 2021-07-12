Readiness Associates Appoints Human Resources Executive Lauretta Siggers to Chair Advisory Board

Former Orion Pictures President, Studio Veteran and Early Adopter of Data Driven Decision Making for Content Provide Strategic Direction to Vault AI’s Leadership Team. Vault AI, a leader in predictive consumer insights for the entertainment industry, announced it has appointed John Hegeman to its board of advisors. With more than two decades of experience at studios and in the entertainment industry, Hegeman will provide strategic direction and institutional knowledge to the leadership team at Vault AI. He joins an advisory board of who’s who across media that is chaired by Michael Schmidt.