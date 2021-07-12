Cancel
Health

Immuno-Oncology: Functional Assays for Immune Checkpoint Inhibitors as Emerging Therapeutics, Upcoming Webinar Hosted by Xtalks

SFGate
 17 days ago

TORONTO (PRWEB) July 12, 2021. In the immuno-oncology space, the regulation of the immune system is paramount in the development of a successful therapeutic. This webinar will showcase assays to evaluate cellular pathways of immune cells, T-cells, and macrophages while highlighting functional and immunogenicity assays developed in support of current and emerging therapeutics. The speakers will outline how in vitro methods mimic the tumor environment to measure therapeutic functionality.

#Immune Checkpoint#Webinars#Inhibitors#Therapeutics#Prweb#Immunxperts#Nexelis Company#Cto#Co Founder#Lead Scientist#Honeycomb Worldwide Inc
