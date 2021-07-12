Ocala lacks efficient, affordable low cost apartments and public transportation

The city of Ocala needs development all around the city. First, the city lacks efficient and affordable low cost apartments, for the influx of people moving to the state of Florida and especially Marion County. I also want to remind the city and the county that we need more transportation to improve the movement of people to get around the city and county and, in turn, put tax revenue in to the city and county. Excuse me for saying this, but the city and county have to get up off their butts and start building what we, the young population, needs.