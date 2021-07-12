Double gate at San Angelo small dog park stolen

San Angelo's small dog park will remain closed after someone stole its double gate over the weekend.

According to the City of San Angelo's Facebook post, it will have to reorder more fencing materials, which will add another couple of weeks to the reopening date, depending on shipping time.

The park was built with donations from the public, some half-cent sales tax funds from the City of San Angelo Development Corp., and construction by Raymond Meza Fence Co. and Parks employees. It is maintained by the City.

This is the second incident of fence theft at the dog park this summer.

If citizens see something odd, such as non-City workers taking down a fence or gates, contact the San Angelo Police Department's non-emergency number at 325-657-4315.