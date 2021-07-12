Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Military

USS The Sullivans, accompanying British aircraft carrier, visits Cyprus

By Ed Adamczyk
Posted by 
UPI News
UPI News
 17 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=32uhHk_0augBOLo00
The destroyer USS The Sullivans, part of the carrier strike group escorting the aircraft carrier HMS Queen Elizabeth, made a scheduled port call in early July to Limassol, Cyprus. Photo courtesy of U.S. Navy

July 12 (UPI) -- The destroyer USS The Sullivans made a port call in Cyprus before rejoining the aircraft carrier HMS Queen Elizabeth, the U.S. Navy reported on Monday.

The Arleigh Burke-class destroyer visited the port of Limassol for a scheduled visit last week for routine maintenance and to "experience the local sights and culture," the Navy statement said, which included participation in a beach clean-up event.

The Navy statement added that all personnel aboard the ship were vaccinated and in compliance with Cyprus' COVID-19 regulations.

The ship is one of several U.S. military assets involved in escorting the British aircraft carrier on its first major world tour, heading for Japan, as part of Carrier Strike Group 21.

"After conducting operations in the Easter Mediterranean alongside partners in the region, it is our pleasure to be here to build partnerships, conduct logistics operations, and take some well-deserved rest," Cmdr. David Burkett, commanding officer of The Sullivans, said in a press release.

The aircraft carrier passed through the Suez Canal last week to the Sea of Aden after six weeks in the Mediterranean Sea region.

Some ships in the international carrier strike force, like the USS The Sullivans, will transit the canal after concluding operations in the Mediterranean.

HMS Queen Elizabeth launched missions over Iraq and Syria, and exercises were conducted with allies including France, Italy, and the United States.

While the USS The Sullivans was in Cyprus, HMS Defender and the Royal Netherlands Navy's HNLMS Evertsen were conducting concurrent operations in the Black Sea, 1,600 miles away.

Comments / 0

UPI News

UPI News

Washington, DC
151K+
Followers
37K+
Post
54M+
Views
ABOUT

United Press International is a leading provider of news, photos and information to millions of readers around the globe via UPI.com and its licensing services. With a history of reliable reporting dating back to 1907, today's UPI is a credible source for the most important stories of the day

 https://www.upi.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mediterranean Sea#Aircraft Carrier#Cyprus#Royal Netherlands Navy#British#Hms Queen Elizabeth#The U S Navy#Arleigh#Carrier Strike Group#Cmdr#Hms Defender
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
United States Navy
Country
Syria
News Break
Military
News Break
World
News Break
Politics
Country
Japan
Country
Netherlands
Country
Iraq
Related
POTUSPosted by
The Hill

China's military prepares for war, while America's military goes 'woke'

President Xi Jinping’s Chinese Communist Party (CCP) centenary speech conveyed his regime’s resolve in many ways. Those who attempt to drive a wedge between the party and the Chinese nation, he stated, will encounter “a great wall of steel forged by over 1.4 billion Chinese people.” He pledged to reinforce central control over the party, warning those who oppose its mission that they will be purged “like viruses.” He praised the party’s “courage to fight and fortitude to win,” making the CCP “invincible.” He committed to expanding and modernizing the People’s Liberation Army (PLA) to defend Chinese “sovereignty, security, and development interests.” He implied that Taiwan is a part of Chinese sovereign territory — and any efforts toward “Taiwan independence,” therefore, will be met with force.
Militaryamericanmilitarynews.com

Video: Russian fighter jets intercept US Navy plane over Black Sea

A pair of Russian Su-30SM fighter jets intercepted a U.S. Navy P-8A Poseidon maritime patrol aircraft over the Black Sea on Tuesday. On Wednesday, Russia’s Ministry of Defense tweeted, “#Footage On July 6 in the evening, two #Su30SM fighters of the Russian #BlackSeaFleet’s maritime aviation & air defence on-duty forces were scrambled for escorting a Boeing #P8Poseidon aircraft over the #BlackSea #RussianAirForce #AirEscort #RussianPlanes #AircraftScramble.”
MilitaryWashington Times

Rivalry with U.S. heats up with new Chinese supercarrier

Pentagon officials say they are confident that the new Gerald R. Ford class of Navy supercarriers would dominate in any conflict, but China is rapidly constructing its own carrier and is eager to join the “supercarrier arms race” to project power well beyond its territorial waters. After a troubled debut,...
MilitaryNewsweek

Treasure Hunter Discovers Body of German World War II Soldier

The body of a German soldier who died in World War II has been found buried in the Netherlands by a person searching through fields with a metal detector. The detectorist found the body in the municipality of Best after their equipment fired on pieces of ammunition and the recognition tag of the soldier in the unmarked grave.
POTUSNewsweek

Antony Blinken Warns U.S. Will Come to Philippines' Aid If China Attacks Aircraft, Ships

Secretary of State Antony Blinken said the U.S. will come to the Philippines' aid if China attacks its aircrafts or ships, the Associated Press reported. Blinken said Sunday that such an attack "would invoke U.S. mutual defense commitments," referring to a 1951 treaty with the Philippines that obliges both nations to come to the other's defense in the instance of an attack. The statement came on the anniversary of a 2016 international tribunal ruling in support of the Philippines that rejects China's maritime territorial claims outside of its internationally recognized waters.
WorldPosted by
The Free Press - TFP

REPORT: Chinese Military Forces US Warship Out Of South China Sea

The Chinese People’s Liberation Army said that it forced a U.S. warship out of the hotly contested South China Sea, The Associated Press reported. People’s Liberation Army (PLA) naval and air forces pursued the U.S.S. Benfold after the American destroyer entered an area claimed by the Chinese located between the Philippines and Vietnam, Beijing said on Monday, according to the Associated Press. The forces “warned and drove” the U.S. ship away, the PLA said.
MilitaryTelegraph

Hunter becomes hunted as Royal Navy helicopters hound Russian submarines

A Russian submarine stalked the Royal Navy’s Carrier Strike Group (CSG) prompting a helicopter hunt for the vessel, The Telegraph can reveal. Merlin helicopters were scrambled to search for the Russian submarine when the group was passing through the eastern Mediterranean. The two aircraft dropped sonobuoys - equipment designed to...
MilitaryPosted by
thedrive

U.S. Destroyer Shows Up Right Off Crimea On Vessel Tracking Sites But It Never Left Port (Updated)

This bizarre spoofing incident around the Crimean Peninsula in the Black Sea is the second of its kind in the last two weeks. A couple of hours ago, in what appeared to be the latest development in the cat-and-mouse naval activities being played out by Russia and NATO in the Black Sea, online ship tracking services showed the U.S. Navy's Arleigh Burke class destroyer USS Ross (DDG-71), sailing together with a Ukrainian patrol boat just five miles off the coast of the contested Crimean Peninsula in the middle of the night. The Navy has denied that ship was ever anywhere near Crimea. What looked at first sight like a deliberate passage through what NATO recognizes as Ukrainian territorial waters, but which are also claimed by Russia, now seems to have been a case of deliberate spoofing of maritime tracking data, something that also occurred two weeks ago in the same area.
Militarymarketresearchtelecast.com

Russia claims to have intercepted a US B-52 bomber over the Baltic

Two Su-27 fighters of the Russian Aerospace Force have intercepted a US strategic bomber in the Baltic Sea, as reported on Saturday by the National Center for Defense Management of Russia. “The airspace surveillance system detected an air target in the Baltic Sea on 28 August approaching the country’s borders....
MilitaryPosted by
thedrive

Marines Had An “Aircraft Carrier On Land” With Catapults And Arresting Gear In Vietnam

Built from scratch, Chu Lai Air Base in South Vietnam was in the thick of exactly where tactical airpower was needed. During the long conflict in Southeast Asia, U.S. Marines Corps jets regularly flew from bases on land in direct support of troops on the ground. However, only one of the airbases that the service operated from in South Vietnam was actually outfitted with arrester wires and even catapult launch gear. This was at Chu Lai, where the Marines built themselves what was basically a land-based “aircraft carrier” that was utilized by A-4 Skyhawk light attack jets and, later, F-4 Phantom II fighters.
MilitaryPopular Science

This new Russian rifle is designed for combat beneath the waves

Humans are not naturally equipped for fighting underwater. While advances in everything from scuba tanks to goggles to underwater vehicles made it possible for people to fight beneath the waves, it has still been hard to put actual weapons into the hands of the people doing the fighting. Underwater rifles, built specifically to launch a projectile through dense water, are one way to arm a submarine soldier, but they present a separate problem: underwater rifles are ineffective above the surface, and a person hoping to fight on land will need to carry a second gun.
Aerospace & DefensePopular Mechanics

Why the F-16 Is Such a Badass Plane

When U.S. Air Force Captain Gary “Nordo” North took off as leader of a flight of four F-16s on a December morning in 1992, the Fighting Falcon was already a globally respected—and feared—fighter. By then, more than 2,500 F-16s had been delivered worldwide, amassing nearly 5 million flight hours. But...

Comments / 0

Community Policy