USS The Sullivans, accompanying British aircraft carrier, visits Cyprus

The destroyer USS The Sullivans, part of the carrier strike group escorting the aircraft carrier HMS Queen Elizabeth, made a scheduled port call in early July to Limassol, Cyprus. Photo courtesy of U.S. Navy

July 12 (UPI) -- The destroyer USS The Sullivans made a port call in Cyprus before rejoining the aircraft carrier HMS Queen Elizabeth, the U.S. Navy reported on Monday.

The Arleigh Burke-class destroyer visited the port of Limassol for a scheduled visit last week for routine maintenance and to "experience the local sights and culture," the Navy statement said, which included participation in a beach clean-up event.

The Navy statement added that all personnel aboard the ship were vaccinated and in compliance with Cyprus' COVID-19 regulations.

The ship is one of several U.S. military assets involved in escorting the British aircraft carrier on its first major world tour, heading for Japan, as part of Carrier Strike Group 21.

"After conducting operations in the Easter Mediterranean alongside partners in the region, it is our pleasure to be here to build partnerships, conduct logistics operations, and take some well-deserved rest," Cmdr. David Burkett, commanding officer of The Sullivans, said in a press release.

The aircraft carrier passed through the Suez Canal last week to the Sea of Aden after six weeks in the Mediterranean Sea region.

Some ships in the international carrier strike force, like the USS The Sullivans, will transit the canal after concluding operations in the Mediterranean.

HMS Queen Elizabeth launched missions over Iraq and Syria, and exercises were conducted with allies including France, Italy, and the United States.

While the USS The Sullivans was in Cyprus, HMS Defender and the Royal Netherlands Navy's HNLMS Evertsen were conducting concurrent operations in the Black Sea, 1,600 miles away.