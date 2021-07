McKINNEY, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – There’s a buzz around North Texas that has a number of people feeling uneasy. Misty Morphis is one of many McKinney homeowners who had close encounters with the what are known as cicada killers, wasps or hawks. They are among the biggest wasps that hover over North Texas and feed off of cicadas. “I was weed eating in this past Sunday in the backyard and one of them landed on the top of my hand and I just dropped the weed eater and, of course, ran,” said Morphis who posted about her experience on social media. Dozens of people responded...