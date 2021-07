Nothing has been teasing the release of its ear (1) earbuds for months now, and we finally have our first look at the upcoming device, including a release date and price. Today marks the official reveal of Nothing’s ear (1) earbuds, a new set of wireless earbuds that the company has been teasing. After months of sharing new concept images and small bits of information, the company has at last given us a look at the final product. The ear (1) will go on sale on August 17 for $99 USD, though The Verge reports the company has plans to sell a small run of the new devices on its website on July 31.