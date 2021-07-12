San Diego Padres Draft WVU Left-Hander Jackson Wolf

West Virginia left-handed pitcher Jackson Wolf has been drafted by the San Diego Padres with the 129 overall pick in the fourth round of the 2021 MLB Draft. Wolf, a senior from Gahanna, Ohio, has worked exclusively as a starter with the Mountaineers the past three seasons. At 6-foot-7 and 200-pounds, Wolf is a slim lefty with a side-arm delivery. He pairs a low-90s fastball with a sweeping slider as his out pitch. He broke out as the team’s ace in 2021, going 6-5 in 14 starts with a 3.03 ERA and 104 strikeouts in 89 innings. He was named second-team All-Big 12 following the season.