Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
San Diego, CA

San Diego Padres Draft WVU Left-Hander Jackson Wolf

By Cody Nespor
wvsportsnow.com
 17 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWest Virginia left-handed pitcher Jackson Wolf has been drafted by the San Diego Padres with the 129 overall pick in the fourth round of the 2021 MLB Draft. Wolf, a senior from Gahanna, Ohio, has worked exclusively as a starter with the Mountaineers the past three seasons. At 6-foot-7 and 200-pounds, Wolf is a slim lefty with a side-arm delivery. He pairs a low-90s fastball with a sweeping slider as his out pitch. He broke out as the team’s ace in 2021, going 6-5 in 14 starts with a 3.03 ERA and 104 strikeouts in 89 innings. He was named second-team All-Big 12 following the season.

wvsportsnow.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
State
Ohio State
City
San Diego, CA
San Diego, CA
Sports
State
West Virginia State
Local
California Sports
IN THIS ARTICLE
#San Diego Padres Draft#The San Diego Padres#Mlb Draft#Wvu Baseball#Wvubaseball#Era#Longhorns
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
MLB Teams
San Diego Padres
News Break
West Virginia University
News Break
Baseball
News Break
Sports
Related
Congress & CourtsPosted by
The Hill

Former longtime Sen. Carl Levin dies at 87

Former Sen. Carl Levin (D-Mich.), a 36-year veteran of the Senate and a key voice on military issues, has died at the age of 87. The Levin Center at Wayne State University in Detroit announced the late senator’s death Thursday evening, calling him "a dearly beloved husband, father, grandfather, brother and uncle, and life-long public servant.”
Mental HealthPosted by
Fox News

Michael Phelps on Simone Biles' situation: 'It broke my heart'

Simone Biles' decision to withdraw from two Tokyo Olympics gymnastics events sent shockwaves across the world this week and led to empathy from retired swimmer Michael Phelps. Phelps is one of the most-decorated Olympic swimmers of all time and in his retirement has raised awareness for mental health issues. He told NBC Sports’ Mike Tirico on Wednesday that Biles’ situation over the last few days "broke my heart."
Alaska StatePosted by
The Associated Press

Alaska quake produces prolonged shaking, small tsunami

PERRYVILLE, Alaska (AP) — A powerful earthquake which struck just off Alaska’s southern coast caused prolonged shaking and prompted tsunami warnings that sent people scrambling for shelters. Residents reported only minor damage, but officials said that could change after sunrise and people get a better look. The National Tsunami Warning...

Comments / 0

Community Policy