The 15 Best Tech House Tracks of June 2021

Marvinmarvelous features as a veteran DJ and Producer, whose origin began in the dance music scene from an early age with surrounding influences like Motown, R &B, Jazz, and Classic Rock. Fast-forwarding to the current day, Marvinmarvelous sits behind an impressive discography of House anthems along the likes of ‘Boys and Girls’, ‘All I Do’, and ‘Harvard Soul’. His talent for the art of music production is what sets him apart from the rest, considering his sounds have reached international levels in such countries as France, Spain, Panama, and the Dominican Republic. Join Marvinmarvelous as he continues to develop his skills with a unique blend of Deep House, Electro House, and R&B tailor made to be felt in the soul and enjoyed properly.
