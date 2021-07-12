Mindy Kaling Wants Christine Quinn From ‘Selling Sunset’ to Find Her a Mansion

Mindy Kaling responded to critics who had negative reactions to her Velma series. HBO Max announced that the comedian would be playing the Scooby-Doo character in a show that serves as her origin story. The Internet would quickly flood with takes about whether or not the show was necessary. For her part, Kaling said her peace on Late Night with Seth Meyers. She vowed to be very careful with the character, but she was still going to do things her way. The comedian actually expressed some surprise that people felt quite so strongly about Velma. But, the reactions told you everything you needed to know about the situation.