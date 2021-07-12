Mindy Kaling Wants Christine Quinn From ‘Selling Sunset’ to Find Her a Mansion

There’s an interoffice romance happening at the Oppenheim Group and, surprisingly, it’s not between Jason and Mary. Chrishell Stause went Instagram official with Jason Oppenheim on Wednesday, calling it “The JLo effect.” At the end of a slideshow of the cast’s Capri vacation, Chrishell shared a photo of the Oppenheim twin kissing her neck. The broker and realtor’s friendship has been documented on Netflix’s reality show Selling Sunset, which begins with Stause joining the luxury Los Angeles brokerage. Stause was previously married to This Is Us star Justin Hartley, and their divorce was a central subject on season three of the show. Oppenheim dated co-star Mary Fitzgerald once upon a time and the two remain close friends and doggy co-parents, along with Mary’s new husband, Romain Bonnet. “So happy for you guys!” Romain commented on the Instagram post. “Finally people will stop with Jason and Mary hopefully.” Oh, Romain, so earnest, so optimistic, so tall. “Love you Chrishell,” Brett Oppenheim commented. “Thank you for making my brother happy.”
