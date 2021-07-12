Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
TV Series

The Flash Episode 150: Jordan Fisher Teases 'Momma's Boy' Bart's Visit, Future Secrets and One 'Epic' Encore

By Matt Webb Mitovich
Posted by 
TVLine
TVLine
 17 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Speeding toward its milestone 150th episode (aka Part 1 of the Season 7 finale, airing this Tuesday at 8/7c), The CW’s The Flash reunited Barry Allen with grown daughter Nora… as well as introduced him to his and Iris’ son, Bart!. It’s a lot for the yet-to-be-dad (played by Grant...

tvline.com

Comments / 0

TVLine

TVLine

16K+
Followers
3K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

TVLine is your source for breaking news, what to watch, scoops, interviews and much more.

 https://tvline.com/
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Carlos Valdes
Person
Grant Gustin
Person
Candice Patton
Person
Jordan Fisher
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Encore#Epic#Momma#Cw#Team Flash
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
TV Series
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
TV & Videos
News Break
Cisco
Related
TV SeriesPosted by
Distractify

'Virgin River' Fans Want to Know: Is Lexa Doig Finished With Her Role as Paige on the Show? (SPOILERS)

Spoiler alert: This article contains spoilers for Season 3 of Virgin River. Season 2 of the hit Netflix series Virgin River saw the return of Paige Lassiter (played by Lexa Doig), a character that has received quite a bit of scrutiny ever since being introduced to the show. Her initial lack of any paper trail, her seemingly sketchy motives, and the overall air of distrust she projected toward locals certainly bolstered that notion.
TV SeriesPosted by
TVLine

Our Kind of People: Yaya DaCosta Brings Martha's Vineyard to Its Knees in First Teaser for Fox's Lee Daniels Soap

Angela Vaughn has a secret that will take down one of the most powerful Black families in Martha’s Vineyard. And she’s about to let it out. This much is clear from the just-released teaser for Fox’s Our Kind of People — premiering Tuesday, Sept. 21 at 9/8c — a “soapy, thrilling exploration of race and class in America and an unapologetic celebration of black resilience and achievement” from executive producers Lee Daniels (Empire) and Karin Gist (Star).
TV Showscartermatt.com

The Bachelorette episode 9 spoilers: Is one of Katie’s guys leaving?

On this past episode of The Bachelorette, we saw one of Katie Thurston’s guys in Michael step away from the competition. That was surprising, but is something more shocking right around the corner? Are we going to say farewell to another one of her men? It’s absolutely something to be concerned about as we get closer to episode 9 airing on Monday night.
TV Seriescartermatt.com

Animal Kingdom season 5 episode 3 spoilers: Are J’s secrets revealed?

As we prepare for Animal Kingdom season 5 episode 3 on TNT next week, one thing is clear for J: He’s in some trouble. During tonight’s episode, we saw a little bit of this as Finn Cole’s character found himself in a precarious position. After all, he had a history with the lawyer that none of the other Codys knew about! We know that he is one of the most ambitious people in this world, and he’ll do whatever he can in order to rise to the top. Of course, there are drawbacks to this ambition, and we’re not sure that he is the best in the world at lying.
TV SeriesComicBook

The Flash: John Wesley Ship Breaks Down Jay Garrick's Role as Bart's Mentor

The Season 7 finale of The Flash didn't just bring Barry and Iris' son and daughter from the future to help with the fight against Godspeed, it also saw another beloved speedster arrive to lend a hand as well with the return of John Wesley Shipp's Jay Garrick. While getting to see the classic Flash return to the series - especially after his fate seemed grim after the events of "Crisis on Infinite Earths" - was a delight for fans, it turned out that Jay had a larger significance to the story than just a bit of extra speed. It was established that, in the future, Jay is an important mentor figure for Bart Allen/Impulse (Jordan Fisher), his beloved "Uncle Jay" who might just be the one person who truly understands him. It's an interesting development for the character and now, speaking with ComicBook.com, Shipp breaks down Jay's role as mentor as well as how happy he is to see the character grow and change each time he appears.
TV & VideosETOnline.com

Jordan Fisher to Guest Star on 'HSMTMTS' Season 2: Here's Your First Look

We're nearing the end of High School Musical: The Musical: The Series' sophomore season. But there's one last surprise before the East High Wildcats sign off for the year. Jordan Fisher will guest star on Friday's penultimate episode as Jamie Porter, Gina's (Sofia Wylie) older brother and talented music producer, who surprises his sister at the opening night of East High's spring production of Beauty and the Beast.
TV & VideosDigital Courier

‘HSMTMS’ Guest Star Jordan Fisher on Jamie’s Family Dynamic with Gina

[Warning: The below contains MAJOR spoilers for High School Musical: The Musical: The Series Season 2 Episode 11 “Showtime.”]. High School Musical The Musical: The Series has had no shortage of exciting guest stars, and the July 23 episode is no exception with Jordan Fisher, known for Dear Evan Hansen and To All The Boys: P.S. I Still Love You.
TV SeriesPosted by
TVLine

First Lucifer Final Season Photos Include a Peek at [Spoiler]'s Return

On the heels of Netflix revealing the sooner-than-you-probably-expected release date (Friday, Sept. 10!) for Lucifer‘s sixth and final season, we now have a flurry of photos from the supernatural procedural’s farewell run. As seen in the attached photo gallery, Chloe (played by Lauren German) lands in some peril in the...
TV SeriesTV Fanatic

Virgin River Star Teases Ricky and Lizzie's Future

Virgin River Season 3 put all of the couples through troubling times. Ricky and Lizzie, in particular, found themselves ending their relationship short after Ricky decided to enlist in the Marines without telling his love interest. Grayson Gurnsey, who plays Ricky, opened up about the development to TV Line, revealing...

Comments / 0

Community Policy