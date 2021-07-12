Halle Bailey Shares a First Glimpse of Herself as Ariel from The Little Mermaid
That's a wrap for The Little Mermaid. Halle Bailey, star of the upcoming live-action version of the classic Disney film, took to Instagram today to announce that filming has officially been completed for the anticipated adaptation. She also shared a glimpse of herself in character as Princess Ariel for the first time. In the photo posted to the platform, Bailey appears to be wearing a mermaid tail and a sweetheart bandeau top as she poses in the ocean with the sun setting behind her.www.harpersbazaar.com
Comments / 1