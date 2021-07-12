Cancel
Loki Episode 5 Recap Trailer Released by Marvel

By Charlie Ridgely
 17 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIt may seem like Marvel's Loki is just getting started, but its first season is actually about to end in just a couple of days. Loki comes to a close with its sixth episode on Wednesday, which hopefully means that fans will be getting a lot of answers this week. There are so many theories and potential plot threads heading into the finale that it could go in just about any direction, and no one really has any clue how it will come to an end.

Robert Downey Jr.'s DC Series Beats Loki's Streaming Numbers

Socially awkward straightedge fraud. Robert Downey Jr. has always been considered by fans as the face of the Marvel Cinematic Universe and he's been the flag-bearer of the franchise for well over a decade. Naturally, people would think that the Marvel blood will forever run in his veins even after he exited the MCU following Avengers: Endgame.
BGR.com

‘Loki’ finale explains why Sony can’t release a ‘Spider-Man: No Way Home’ trailer

Marvel shocked fans with the Loki finale earlier this week, and we’re still trying to make sense of what just happened. It’s a good kind of shock, as Loki delivered a great story. We got to re-experience the journey from bad-Loki to good-Loki all while learning the secrets of the multiverse. That might be the biggest thing coming out of Loki, and episode 6 gave us the final missing pieces of the puzzle. As we expected, Loki sets the stage for the multiverse movies to follow, including Spider-Man: No Way Home and Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness. And...
IndieWire

Scarlett Johansson Sues Disney Over Streaming Release of ‘Black Widow’

Scarlett Johansson filed a lawsuit on Thursday in Los Angeles against Disney, in which she alleged that the media company breached her contract by releasing the film day and date in theaters and on the Disney+ streaming service. According to the lawsuit (as reported by The Washington Post), her agreement with Disney-owned Marvel Entertainment guaranteed a theatrical release, with her salary based largely on how the movie did at the box office.
Miss Kobayashi's Dragon Maid Cosplay Brings Tohru to Life

One awesome cosplay for Miss Kobayashi's Dragon Maid has brought Miss Koabyashi's titular dragon maid, Tohru, to life! Miss Kobayashi's Dragon Maid first made its big anime debut back in 2017, and Coolkyousinnjya's original manga series has only gotten much more attention in the years since. Now that's set to continue once more as Kyoto Animation has finally returned with a second season of the anime as part of the Summer 2021 anime schedule. This new season has already kicked off, and has reunited fans with familiar fan favorites like Tohru and Kobayashi.
Marvel Confirms Season 2 of 'Loki' on Disney+

Marvel has officially revealed that the second season of Loki will arrive on Disney+. In a post-credits scene in the finale episode of season 1, a stamp simply stating, “Loki will return in season 2” is clearly visible for fans. No additional detail was revealed regarding the plot surrouding the titular character, played by Tom Hiddleston.
Loki will not be the most important series for the future of Marvel

Tom Hiddleston, protagonist of Loki, confirmed that there will be a more important production than his series for the future of the MCU. After the events in the final episode of the first season of Loki and the news that occurred, perhaps it is not so correct to talk about Marvel Cinematic Universe. On the contrary, the term that seems to give an explanation to everything is: multiverse. With the appearance of the variant of Nathaniel Richards (Kang O Immortal) and events caused by Scarlet Witch on Wandavision, everything is in danger. The realities will inevitably meet and the Sacred Timeline it will never be the same.
Marvel Fans Are Obsessed With the Marvel Studios Intro From the Loki Finale

The Season 1 finale of Marvel Studios' Loki arrived on Wednesday morning, and it undeniably took fans on a bit of an emotional roller coaster. The episode was jam-packed with fascinating reveals, unexpected Easter eggs, and a massive new status quo going into a now-confirmed Season 2. A lot of elements of the episode have captivated and shaken up fans of the Marvel Cinematic Universe — even down to its very first moments. Obviously, major spoilers for the Season 1 finale of Loki, "For All Time. Always." below! Only look if you want to know!
Loki Episode 6 Breakdown: What to Expect From Loki Season 2 | Marvel Canon Fodder

The Loki season finale truly changes everything. The Disney + series puts the Trickster God of Mischief in his biggest pickle yet. The season finale ended on a massive cliffhanger that will not only pay off in Loki Season 2, but will likely make ripples throughout the MCU. Join IGN host Max Scoville for Marvel Canon Fodder for the full Loki breakdown and all the Loki Easter Eggs we could find. Loki, explained. MCU fans surely remember Loki Disney Plus, who is burdened with glorious purpose, just like Old Loki. The hero of the story, Loki is with Sylvie, as seen in the trailer and Loki trailers. Loki Quantum Realm is a top search term as is Marvel's Loki, the main character in the Loki show, also known as the Loki series. MCU fans know the Avengers and also know characters like Mobius who bring something new, Rockstars like Kang are new to the MCU On Disney Plus, his variant is known as Kang the Conqueror. Loki is going to meet him soon, or versions of him, at least. Never shying away from an emergency, awesome characters like Loki have Easter Eggs just lying around all over the place. Jonathan Majors is He Who Remains. He Who Remains Loki meets with Sylvie. He goes unidentified in the show but this is Nathaniel Richards, we have the details in the Loki finale explained and the Loki season finale explained. Jonathan Majors is the Kang the Conqueror actor, and he's supposed to appear in Antman and the Wasp: Quantumania but he does not appear in the Loki episode 6 end credit scene. With Kang the Conqueror, MCU fans have a great new big bad to look forward to.
The Independent

Marvel theory: WandaVision scene takes on fresh light after final Loki episode

A Marvel fan is urging people to re-watch a WandaVision scene following the final episode of Loki.The six-episode series drew to a close last week with a dramatic episode that saw Loki (Tom Hiddleson) and Sylvie (Sophia Di Martino) come face-to-face with He Who Remains (Jonathan Majors), the puppet master behind the Time Variance Authority (TVA).The introduction has been teased for weeks, and Marvel fans were excited to see Majors make his debut as the character, who also goes by the name of Kang the Conqueror.One moment towards the end of the episode, though, seems to tally up with...
Watch: Marvel Studios Assembled Trailer Reveals The Making Of Loki

One of the highlights of the Marvel Cinematic Universe’s expansion onto television has come after the shows have concluded, with Disney Plus dropping a new episode of Marvel Studios Assembled shortly after the respective finales of WandaVision, The Falcon and the Winter Soldier and now Loki. Back in the olden...
Marvel LOKI Finale: Post-credits scene, Episode 6 Ending Explained!

One of the most-awaited and anticipating series titled “Loki” was recently released on Disney+. The series has got a tremendous response from the viewers. The series took place on June 09, 2021, on the digital platform. As we all know that the series is streaming on the Disney+ OTT platform, it is the most prominent and trending app that always brings interesting and amazing content for its viewers. Recently, the last episode of the series streamed on the platform and end it with huge suspense. Now, the viewers are wondering if the second season of the series is going to happen or not.
The Independent

Loki episode six becomes Disney Plus’s most-watched Marvel finale to date

The finale of the Disney Plus series Loki was the most-watched finale of any Marvel series to date.Entitled “For All Time. Always”, the episode drew more viewers than the finales of both WandaVision and The Falcon and the Winter Soldier in the first five days after its release last week.According to Deadline, ratings monitor Samba TV report that the finale was streamed by 1.9 million households in the US between 14 July and 18 July.In contrast, Anthony Mackie and Sebastian Stan’s buddy thriller The Falcon and the Winter Soldier reached 1.7 million households in the same amount of time,...
Did Loki’s ending convince Marvel fans?

What a finale! Loki had its definitive episode this Wednesday in the streaming of Disney+ and generated everything type of reactions among fans. Chapter 6 was far from going unnoticed and was a trend throughout the day due to the various theories it produced. Despite this, Was it well or badly received by the fans? Here is the answer.
Loki: The series broke a record among Marvel fictions

Marvel has launched major series through Disney +. However, Loki surpassed all of them and broke a record. Find out below. Marvel does not stop for a minute and continues to create great projects. In addition to their movies, we could see that the studio can also create entertaining and surprising series. One of the most recent fictions is Loki, which recently ended on Disney + and has already been confirmed for a second season. The truth is that his final has just broken a record.
Marvel's What If...? release schedule: When does episode 1 hit Disney Plus?

Now that Loki's over -- and left us with a jaw-dropping/head-scratching cliffhanger -- what's next for Marvel series on Disney Plus? The answer is Marvel's What If...?, an animated anthology series that explores what would happen if major moments in the Marvel Cinematic Universe played out with different characters, like Peggy Carter taking the Super-Soldier Formula instead of Steve Rogers.
Hawkeye: Marvel Studios Confirms Release Date of MCU Series with First Official Image

Socially awkward straightedge fraud. If it wasn't obvious enough, Phase Four of the Marvel Cinematic Universe is setting up the future heroes of the franchise and while Marvel Studios continue to play coy about a potential Young Avengers project, all signs point to yes. One of the shows that will introduce a key member of the elite team is the standalone Hawkeye series led by Jeremy Renner and Hailee Steinfeld. Very little is known about the series but rumor has it that the project will be faithful to Kate Bishop's origin arc.
Marvel Warns Fans to Not Spoil ‘Loki’ Finale

Lately, Disney+ has been producing a lot more original content, but it seems that spoilers are becoming an issue. With new TV series episodes constantly being pumped out on the platform each week on Wednesdays and Fridays, there is always something new for subscribers to watch. Following the success of WandaVision and The Falcon and the Winter Soldier, Marvel’s newest series that fans cannot get enough of is Loki!

