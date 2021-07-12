Good Morning: Schnauzer patrol gets intense

I was given a book a number of years ago called “Lists to Live By.”. My friend knew that I was a major list maker. I always have a list sitting on my side of the kitchen table. Each morning I look it over and see what I can do that day or what needs to be added to the list. It can be something really simple, like remember to call someone or transfer money from one account to another, or send out a card or thank-you note. But if I write it down it helps me, and then I can cross it off the list. Nothing makes you feel better than crossing off something you have attained, even small. It is a proven fact that the folks that write lists accomplish more than non list makers.