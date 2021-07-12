Cancel
WWE

New Competitor Added to WWE Money in the Bank Ladder Match

By Connor Casey
ComicBook
 17 days ago

WWE's Money in the Bank pay-per-view takes place this Sunday, and while the card is almost completely booked there are still a few spots that need to be filled — namely, the Women's Money in the Bank Ladder Match. Because of the lack of depth in SmackDown's Women's Division, the Blue Brand wasn't able to simply have qualifying matches like what Raw did. Instead, Sonya Deville had a new competitor announced on a weekly basis, before finally relenting to Liv Morgan's demands and letting her in as well. Deville officially announced on Monday that Natalya Neidhart, who has taken part in four previous MITB matches, will compete in the bout on Sunday.

