Cartoon Network Partners With Raising Good Gamers to Promote Positive Online Gaming

WarnerMedia is turning Ellen DeGeneres into a cartoon for their new programming block Cartoonito. The preschool shows will be for younger audiences who love programs like Sesame Street, Thomas & Friends: All Engines Go, and Mush-Mush & the Mushables this fall. Little Ellen will bear the name of the famous comedian. Another original called Lucas the Spider was also revealed today. Degeneres’ show will be animated in 2D and follow a fictionalized seven-year-old version of the talk show host. Lucas’ adventures will be CGI and adapt a viral YouTube show for younger viewers. Both of these shows will not be alone though as Cartoonito brings back a staple of the mid-90s television block: the animated host. Kids will meet Nito, Glob, Wedge, and Itty during these new shows. Check out a short description of each one right here.