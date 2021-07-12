Cancel
Cartoon Network Partners With Raising Good Gamers to Promote Positive Online Gaming

By Rollin Bishop
ComicBook
 17 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCartoon Network has partnered with Raising Good Gamers, an initiative by Games for Change and Connected Learning Lab at the University of California, Irvine, to "inspire kids to stop bullying before it starts by creating more positive online gaming communities." The announcement came as part of a larger slate of pro-social youth programs during the 2021 Games for Change Festival this week, which includes a collaboration with the TED-Ed Student Talks program as well as a series of youth workshops. But the Cartoon Network partnership is the only one that has Gumball from The Amazing World of Gumball and BMO from Adventure Time.

