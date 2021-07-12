Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Arizona State

3 ways Arizona’s healthcare community can improve senior care

By Dr. Kishlay Anand
azbigmedia.com
 18 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSenior care is a vital aspect of healthcare in Arizona that presents many potential problems. Overall, the eldercare industry in the United States is facing a shortage of caregivers which is projected to worsen as baby boomers enter their senior years. An NASEM research report noted in 2015 that there were seven potential caregivers for every person over the age of 80. However, by 2030 there will be only four caregivers per person over 80.

azbigmedia.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Arizona State
Local
Arizona Health
City
Phoenix, AZ
Phoenix, AZ
Government
Local
Arizona Government
Phoenix, AZ
Health
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Elderly Care#Senior Care#Health Care#Elderly People#Healthcare System#Nasem#National Statistics#Telehealth
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Health
News Break
Politics
News Break
Health Services
News Break
AARP
Related
Arizona Statearizonadailyindependent.com

Healthcare Workers Protest Vaccine Mandate At Arizona Capitol

Nearly 200 people gathered at the Arizona Capitol on Wednesday to protest forced vaccinations of healthcare workers. Hospital workers were joined by supporters who object to the demand by Banner Health and HonorHealth that their employees get fully vaccinated by November. The two large healthcare systems are likely just the...
Arizona StateLynchburg News and Advance

Deal over prisoner care tossed over Arizona's noncompliance

PHOENIX (AP) — A judge threw out a 6-year-old legal settlement requiring Arizona to improve health care for thousands of prisoners, saying corrections officials have shown little interest in complying with their obligations under the deal and that it would be absurd to expect the state to act differently in the future.
Health ServicesEurekAlert

Learning from the pandemic to improve healthcare

The USC Viterbi School of Engineering, The Gehr Family Center at the Keck School of Medicine at USC, and the USC Price School of Public Policy are jointly hosting four 2-hour online sessions on Thursdays from 10 AM to 12 PM Pacific. 2 Credit Hours of CME will be available...
Idaho StateHerald-Journal

New Plan Sets Idaho’s Steps to Improve Behavioral Health Care

(Boise, Idaho) – Changes are coming to Idaho’s behavioral health system with the release of a long-awaited strategic plan. Members of the Idaho Behavioral Health Council in recent days presented the council’s first strategic plan to Gov. Brad Little, Idaho House and Senate leadership and the Idaho Supreme Court. The plan covers state actions through 2024 and is posted for the public to view at behavioralhealthcouncil.idaho.gov.
Health Servicesbaltimorenews.net

6 ways direct primary care differs from traditional healthcare practices

In a traditional health care setting, it can be hard for patients to get an appointment with their doctor. And even when they do get an appointment, many patients feel rushed as doctors try to scramble as many patients as possible in a short time frame. Due to this, many patients come off their doctor's appointments feeling dissatisfied. The use of direct primary care can help solve all these problems. Here are six different ways direct primary care differs from traditional healthcare practices:
Arizona Stateazpm.org

Northwest Healthcare expands footprint in southern Arizona

Northwest Healthcare, which employs about 3,000 people and sees on average more than 800,000 patients a year, managed to grow its footprint in southern Arizona over the last year. It opened Northwest Medical Center Sahuarita late last year. Brian Sinotte, the company’s new market CEO, discussed lessons learned from the pandemic and how Northwest continues to grow amid challenges facing the industry.
Arizona Stateazpm.org

Nursing shortages, other challenges facing Arizona’s health care system

Intensive care units and emergency rooms aren’t seeing beds fill up at the rate they did during the height of the pandemic, but some nurses working those departments say they need relief. That was the message when unionized nurses at St. Mary’s Hospital demonstrated against staffing shortages that they said puts patients at risk. A statement from the hospital’s operator, Carondelet Health Network, said the facility has consistently met staffing guidelines in its collective bargaining agreement with the union.
Arizona Stateazpbs.org

Arizona’s rural communities vaccination rate

What is happening in rural hospitals and counties in our state when it comes to viruses and vaccinations? In May 2021, Arizona led the nation in rural COVID 19 vaccinations. We talked about this with Dr. Daniel Derksen, a Director at Arizona Center for Rural Health, about it all. He...
Chicago, ILosfhealthcare.org

OSF HealthCare and UIC Partner to Improve Health and Wellness in Chicago and Collar Counties; Other Urban Communities

Peoria, Illinois-based OSF HealthCare is partnering with the University of Illinois Chicago (UIC) to establish the Community Health Advocacy (CHA) program to address health and wellness challenges in urban communities. OSF HealthCare has committed $1 million dollars for each of the next 5 years and UIC will match OSF’s gift with a mix of royalty income and in-kind contributions to provide about $2 million in grants annually to support multidisciplinary projects.
Arizona Stateazbigmedia.com

Here’s how Arizona’s technology community is striving for equality and diversity

Each year, I become more hopeful for the future of equality for women and minorities in Arizona’s expanding technology ecosystem. And while great progress has been made, we still have a long way to go until true equality is achieved. It’s worthwhile to take a look at the remaining barriers, the work we’re doing to achieve our goals and what we’ve accomplished thus far.
Hartford, CTHealthcare IT News

Hartford HealthCare uses machine learning and predictive analytics to improve chemo care

Hartford HealthCare Cancer Institute in Hartford, Connecticut, has 33,000 workers, $4.3 billion in operating revenue and a medical staff of 4,000 providers. It offers the full continuum of care with seven acute-care hospitals, the state's longest-running air-ambulance service, behavioral health and rehabilitation services, a physician group and clinical integration organization, skilled-nursing and home health services, and a comprehensive range of services for seniors, including senior-living facilities.
Arizona Stateazbigmedia.com

Daily COVID-19 cases in Arizona more than double in July

Confirmed COVID-19 cases in Arizona reached 925,169 on Friday, July 30, an increase of 1,1,965 from the previous day, according to the Arizona Department of Health Services. Even though the COVID-19 vaccine has been implemented and 52 percent of Arizonans are now vaccinated, Arizona is starting to see numbers increase again after six months of progress.
CharitiesPosted by
TheStreet

United Health Foundation Launches $3.3 Million Partnership With North Olympic Healthcare Network To Improve Behavioral Health Care On The Olympic Peninsula

The United Health Foundation, the philanthropic foundation of UnitedHealth Group (UNH) - Get Report, has established a three-year, $3.3 million grant partnership with the North Olympic Healthcare Network (NOHN), a federally qualified health center (community health center) serving Clallam County. NOHN will help to improve access to care with the goal of improving behavioral health for children and adults in the Port Angeles area. Washington's rural counties have disproportionately fewer health care resources than larger, urban counties, according to a 2021 Washington State Primary Care Needs Assessment.
Madison, WIfox47.com

New program aims to improve LGBTQ+ health care

You can probably trace your feelings about health care to the last time you went to the doctor. Was it a good visit, and did you feel seen and heard? Not everyone can say yes, and that can be true for people in the LGBTQ+ community. That's why a new fellowship program at the University of Wisconsin-Madison could be a game-changer and lead to systemic change in health care.

Comments / 0

Community Policy