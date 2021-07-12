Hallmark Just Cancelled Long-Running Series Good Witch And James Denton And Catherine Bell Have Responded

Next week on Good Witch season 7 episode 10, the series finale is here … and we’re admittedly not ready for it yet. How did we get here so fast? Much of that has to do with the sudden cancellation of the show by the Hallmark Channel. We’re not going to hide our sadness over the news — and yes, we are also grateful that this franchise had a 13-year life at the network thanks to the movies. Both feelings can be true. We just wish that there was some sort of proper final-season announcement long in advance. If that had existed, maybe we would’ve had a chance to see more of a proper ramp-up … or even a full ending. At the moment, there’s no telling if season 7 will tie up most of the show’s loose ends. All we know is that there’s going to be a wedding (how can there not be given that the title is “The Wedding”?), and that we’re going to see the Merriwick cousins unite with an all-important goal right in front of them.