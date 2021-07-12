Cancel
TV Series

Hallmark Just Cancelled Long-Running Series Good Witch And James Denton And Catherine Bell Have Responded

CinemaBlend
CinemaBlend
 17 days ago
Cover picture for the article

It would be unseemly to complain about your show being cancelled after seven seasons, and I won’t. I’ve been very fortunate to have been on other long-running series, but Good Witch was special. The fans were so devoted to the show and I’m disappointed for them, but I hope they know how much the actors appreciated their vocal support. The cast was the nicest collection of wildly talented people I’ve ever been around. The producers treated us extremely well, and I’m happy to still have two movies to make with the network so I’m not saying goodbye to the Hallmark audience yet.

www.cinemablend.com

CinemaBlend

CinemaBlend

Saint Louis, MO
James Denton
#Hallmark#The Good Witch
TV & Videosgoodhousekeeping.com

The Real Reason 'Good Witch' Is Ending Forever Will Break Fans' Hearts

After the season 7 finale on July 25, Hallmark's Good Witch will be no more. In early July, Hallmark announced its decision to end the long-running series starring Catherine Bell (as Cassie Nightingale) and James Denton (as Dr. Sam Radford) after seven seasons and several movies. To those who've followed Cassie's journey since the first movie premiered back in 2008, the news was both shocking and utterly devastating. But even still, Catherine is keeping her head held high. Reacting to the news on Instagram, Catherine made it clear that she's "so grateful" for the opportunity to play Cassie for the past 13 years.
TV Seriescelebratingthesoaps.com

Good Witch Fans Launch Petition To Keep Hallmark Show On Air

Many fans of the Hallmark Channel series, Good Witch, are refusing to accept the cancelation of the series without a fight. In fact, they have launched a Change.org petition, telling Hallmark to keep the show on the air. Petition To keep Good Witch On The Hallmark Channel. It was on...
TV Seriescartermatt.com

Good Witch series finale spoilers: Is the Merriwick magic gone?

Season 7 episode 10 is going to be an emotional occasion — it’s hard for it not to be, all things considered. This is the series finale! We have to prepare ourselves to say goodbye to Middleton, even if it’s not something that we’re altogether ready for. It’s hard to...
TV SeriesPosted by
CinemaBlend

As Good Witch Finale Airs On Hallmark, When Calls The Heart Star Reveals Show Is Finally Gearing Up For Season 9

It’s Good Witch Sunday, the very last Good Witch Sunday in fact. Just a short while after Hallmark cancelled the long-running series, the finale is already hitting the airwaves. But next up, Hallmark has some more TV programming coming down the pipeline. In August, we’ll be getting the new season of Chesapeake Shores, but if you can hold onto your horses -- get it-- a little longer, When Calls The Heart has also officially gotten Season 9’s production off the ground.
TV Seriescartermatt.com

Good Witch season 8: Why isn’t it happening at Hallmark Channel?

As we dive into the series finale tonight on Hallmark Channel, it makes sense to wonder: Why aren’t we getting a Good Witch season 8? Was there no way for this to happen?. We’ll be the first to admit that we were stunned by the cancellation — not just that it happened, but also when it was announced. If the network wanted to end the show, why didn’t they announce it before the season? The way that they did, long after production wrapped, makes us feel more like this was a last-minute decision and had everyone known in advance, they may have done some different things.
TV Seriescartermatt.com

Good Witch series finale: Joy and Zoey’s kiss, the ending, & more

Tonight’s Good Witch series finale had the potential of delivering so much — the title for the episode was “The Wedding,” and that said a lot in itself. So who ended up getting married? Adam and Stephanie eloped, which came after such a long journey filled with ups and downs. There were also a few moments where even the ceremony looked like it was going awry — think in terms of Adam nearly passing out right before their vows.
TV Seriescartermatt.com

Good Witch series finale promo: Will Cassie survive?

As we prepare for the Good Witch series finale on Hallmark Channel next weekend, there is really one question worth wondering: Will Cassie be okay?. At the end of tonight’s new episode, we saw Catherine Bell’s character collapse — it was a dramatic ending, and it probably could have been even more so had the promo not spoiled the outcome. In this video, the network confirmed that Cassie was alive and well, and looking to team up with her fellow Merriwicks one final time. The network clearly wants us to think that we’re building towards an epic showdown and they are not leaving us any hope that the story could continue. There was no suggestion of future movies or some sort of revival down the line — this is it.
TV SeriesPosted by
TVLine

Good Witch Series Finale Recap: Did the Merriwicks Maintain Their Magic? And Which Couple Called It Quits?

Only one thing is going to cure the Merriwick cousins and preserve their magic — and it’s not modern medicine. In Good Witch‘s series finale on Sunday, Cassie, Abigail and Joy prepare to face the mysterious force putting their family legacy at risk. Per doctor’s orders, the trio must return home and reproduce the second amulet in order to fend off the zenith of the red halo moon. But in order to do that, Joy must first recreate the dream she had in order to determine how Meredith made the original amulet.
TV SeriesPosted by
TVLine

Good Witch Series Finale Sneak Peek: Are the Merriwick Cousins Facing a World-Shattering 'Power Outage'?

The Merriwick women get some sense of what ails them (or at least what doesn’t) in this exclusive sneak peek from the series finale of Hallmark Channel’s Good Witch. In the series finale — which is titled “The Wedding,” and airs this Sunday, July 25 at 9/8c — the Merriwick cousins get ready to face the mysterious force putting their family legacy at risk while changes are in store for others.
TV Seriescartermatt.com

Good Witch season 7 episode 10 spoilers: Series finale, ‘The Wedding’

Next week on Good Witch season 7 episode 10, the series finale is here … and we’re admittedly not ready for it yet. How did we get here so fast? Much of that has to do with the sudden cancellation of the show by the Hallmark Channel. We’re not going to hide our sadness over the news — and yes, we are also grateful that this franchise had a 13-year life at the network thanks to the movies. Both feelings can be true. We just wish that there was some sort of proper final-season announcement long in advance. If that had existed, maybe we would’ve had a chance to see more of a proper ramp-up … or even a full ending. At the moment, there’s no telling if season 7 will tie up most of the show’s loose ends. All we know is that there’s going to be a wedding (how can there not be given that the title is “The Wedding”?), and that we’re going to see the Merriwick cousins unite with an all-important goal right in front of them.
TV Seriescelebratingthesoaps.com

Hallmark Channel News: Good Witch Stars React To Cancellation

Recently it was reported that Hallmark has canceled Good Witch and that the series will end with season 7. While fans are understandably upset over the cancelation, three of the stars in the series have also reacted, sending heartwarming messages to fans. Good Witch News – Canceled By Hallmark. As...
TV SeriesPosted by
geekspin

Has Good Witch been canceled or renewed for season 8?

Fantasy comedy-drama Good Witch is not returning for season 8. Two weeks ahead of the show’s season 7 finale last Sunday, Hallmark Channel announced that it opted not to renew the series for another season. “Good Witch has enchanted viewers for over a decade with eight original movies, in addition...
TV SeriesTV Fanatic

Good Witch Season 7 Episode 9 Review: The Search

It's taken 13 years to get to this point, and just as we arrived, the rug is getting ripped out from under us. Good Witch Season 7 Episode 9 addressed the elephant in the room with stunning clarity. It was said out loud. There wasn't any hiding from it. The...

