Meek Mill and Lil Uzi Vert spotted shooting music video together
Meek Mill and Lil Uzi Vert have been seen shooting what appears to be a music video together. Footage shared on Instagram by pop culture podcast No Jumper shows the two rappers facing up to cameras, with Mill spitting in a rapid flow and Vert dancing around him. No Jumper captioned the clip shared yesterday (July 11) with: “#Meekmill and #liluzivert shooting the video for their upcoming collab. 👀 Y’all need it?!?”www.nme.com
