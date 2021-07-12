Cancel
Meek Mill and Lil Uzi Vert spotted shooting music video together

By Charlotte Krol
NME
 17 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMeek Mill and Lil Uzi Vert have been seen shooting what appears to be a music video together. Footage shared on Instagram by pop culture podcast No Jumper shows the two rappers facing up to cameras, with Mill spitting in a rapid flow and Vert dancing around him. No Jumper captioned the clip shared yesterday (July 11) with: “#Meekmill and #liluzivert shooting the video for their upcoming collab. 👀 Y’all need it?!?”

www.nme.com

