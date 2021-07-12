Thanks to Insomniac’s Day Trip Festival, I’m a Certified House Head

Don’t say we didn’t “Warn Ya” before pressing play on these remixes of The Funk Hunters’ tune from artists like Champange Drip and COFRESI. There’s no doubt about it, The Funk Hunters bring the funky, bass-filled tunes. After all, it’s in their name. The duo brings the heat and the bouncy, energy to everything they create. When their sounds are combined with fellow artists Defunk and Akylla, the energy is unmatched. Which fans heard in their collaborative track “Warn Ya,” released earlier this year on Westwood Recordings. The tune was a lively collection of sounds, with catchy vocals that you couldn’t help but sing along to as you danced around to the addictive beat – and now a collection of talented artists have added their own flavor for the Warn Ya (Remixes).