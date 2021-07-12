Cancel
Thanks to Insomniac’s Day Trip Festival, I’m a Certified House Head

By Raven Wright
edmidentity.com
 17 days ago

Cover picture for the articleInsomniac’s Day Trip Festival made its grand debut as the first major music event in SoCal since the pandemic began for two heavenly days!. For me, two words trigger instant PTSD: pandemic and COVID-19. Last year, Mother Nature wrecked all our plans with a deadly global virus, and life as we knew it instantly stopped. As a result, we lost our place of escape, music events, and we didn’t know when they would return. For many of us, live events play a significant role in our lives. And because of the pandemic, California went 550 days without any in-person music festivals. The Park N Raves served their purpose, but it wasn’t the same as feeling sweaty strangers brush against you as they’re moving throughout a crowd.

