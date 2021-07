The FBI arrested an Ephrata man Monday for allegedly spraying a chemical irritant at U.S. Capitol and D.C. Metro police officers during the Jan. 6 riot in Washington, D.C. Samuel Lazar, 35, wore tactical gear, protective goggles and face paint that day, and on his vest was a patch that said: “Blessed be the Lord, my rock, who trains my hands for war, and my fingers for battle,” according to the FBI.