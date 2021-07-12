Andrew Stephen Pepsin, 38, of Grayling, MI passed away suddenly April 24, 2021. Andrew was born in Gaylord, MI on September 24, 1982 to Karen Porter and Stephen Pepsin. Andrew “Bigga” Pepsin is survived by his son Gabriel Smith Pepsin, and his daughters Arica and Elena, and his parents Steven Pepsin & Karen Porter. Andrew was a Great Man, a Son, a Father, a Cousin, a business owner of Big&Rich’s Detailing, and a friend to many who loved him dearly. He was a beautiful soul that impacted everyone he ever met with his giant heart.