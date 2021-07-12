Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Grayling, MI

Andrew Stephen Pepsin, 38, of Grayling

By Staff Writer
Up North Voice
 17 days ago

Andrew Stephen Pepsin, 38, of Grayling, MI passed away suddenly April 24, 2021. Andrew was born in Gaylord, MI on September 24, 1982 to Karen Porter and Stephen Pepsin. Andrew “Bigga” Pepsin is survived by his son Gabriel Smith Pepsin, and his daughters Arica and Elena, and his parents Steven Pepsin & Karen Porter. Andrew was a Great Man, a Son, a Father, a Cousin, a business owner of Big&Rich’s Detailing, and a friend to many who loved him dearly. He was a beautiful soul that impacted everyone he ever met with his giant heart.

www.upnorthvoice.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Gaylord, MI
City
Grayling, MI
Grayling, MI
Obituaries
Michigan State
Michigan Obituaries
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mi#Big Rich S Detailing
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Obituaries
Related
POTUSPosted by
The Hill

Biden tells federal workers: Get vaccinated or submit to testing

President Biden on Thursday is directing all federal employees and onsite contractors to show that they are vaccinated or otherwise submit to regular coronavirus testing, a major step that will likely cause other private sector businesses to follow suit. Biden is also instructing his administration to apply similar standards to...
WorldPosted by
The Hill

Israel rolls out coronavirus booster shots to people over 60

Israel on Friday began providing coronavirus booster shots to people over 60 who have already received two doses of a vaccine, according to the Associated Press. Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett announced the news Thursday, making Israel the first country to offer a third dose of a Western vaccine to citizens on a large scale, the AP noted.
Congress & CourtsPosted by
The Hill

Former longtime Sen. Carl Levin dies at 87

Former Sen. Carl Levin (D-Mich.), a 36-year veteran of the Senate and a key voice on military issues, has died at the age of 87. The Levin Center at Wayne State University in Detroit announced the late senator’s death Thursday evening, calling him "a dearly beloved husband, father, grandfather, brother and uncle, and life-long public servant.”

Comments / 0

Community Policy