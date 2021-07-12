The Best Things to Do This Week, According to Our Editors: July 12
“Beyond Van Gogh” opens at the Wisconsin Center, a fan-favorite Bucks player writes to Milwaukee and more in this week’s editor picks. I got to check out the “Beyond Van Gogh” exhibit that just opened at the Wisconsin Center. The show has clearly been created with the selfie era in mind. But that doesn’t mean it isn’t entertaining as all get-out to see Vincent Van Gogh’s paintings projected across the floors and walls and ceiling of a giant auditorium, blending together or exploding outward in bursts of color and sound. I’d encourage you to buy your tickets now if you want them, though; they’re selling fast.www.milwaukeemag.com
