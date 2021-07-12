The Best Things to Do This Week, According to Our Editors: July 12

Where: Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York City, New York. When: Starts 7 PM (Central) How: ABC/ESPN for the 1st round, ESPN for the 2nd round. Such pomp, such circumstance, a chance for the league to initiate its next class of players with bright eyes and hopefully brighter futures. For the 29 other teams who don’t have a shiny new trophy in their arena, its also the first step in a new offseason where they will reload, revamp, and reset their rosters. Some will have their eyes set to the further future in which their young core will hopefully one day enable them to fight for a title. Others will be preparing for a run to try and knock Milwaukee off the perch atop the league.