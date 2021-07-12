Albert Frank Detmer, 90, of Houghton Lake passed away on Saturday, July 3, 2021 at Munson Healthcare Grayling Hospital. Al was born on January 21, 1931 in Prudenville to Ferris and Sarah (Gerardo) Detmer. He grew up in the Houghton Lake area, where he spent most of his life. Al served in the Army during the Korean War as a SGT with the 329th Recon Company as a Radio Operator. He later received his associate degree from Michigan Tech. Albert worked as a civil engineer for the Michigan State Highway Department and Alaska State Highway Department before retiring. He was married on September 29, 1952 in Houghton Lake to Betty Ross. Albert was a member of VFW Post 4034, Korean War Veterans, and American Legion. He had served his community by being on the Roscommon County Board of Commissioners and the Houghton Lake Community School’s Board of Education.