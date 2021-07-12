Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Houghton Lake, MI

Albert Frank Detmer, 90, of Houghton Lake

By Staff Writer
Up North Voice
 17 days ago

Albert Frank Detmer, 90, of Houghton Lake passed away on Saturday, July 3, 2021 at Munson Healthcare Grayling Hospital. Al was born on January 21, 1931 in Prudenville to Ferris and Sarah (Gerardo) Detmer. He grew up in the Houghton Lake area, where he spent most of his life. Al served in the Army during the Korean War as a SGT with the 329th Recon Company as a Radio Operator. He later received his associate degree from Michigan Tech. Albert worked as a civil engineer for the Michigan State Highway Department and Alaska State Highway Department before retiring. He was married on September 29, 1952 in Houghton Lake to Betty Ross. Albert was a member of VFW Post 4034, Korean War Veterans, and American Legion. He had served his community by being on the Roscommon County Board of Commissioners and the Houghton Lake Community School’s Board of Education.

www.upnorthvoice.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Michigan State
City
Ypsilanti, MI
Michigan State
Michigan Obituaries
City
Roscommon, MI
City
Houghton Lake, MI
City
Newberry, MI
City
Lake, MI
City
Higgins Lake, MI
Houghton Lake, MI
Obituaries
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Sarah
Person
Rick Ross
Person
Bob Ross
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Michigan Tech#Sgt#The 329th Recon Company#Vfw Post 4034#Korean#American Legion#Board Of Education#Memorial Services#Christler Funeral Home#Houghton Lake Chapel
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Obituaries
News Break
Army
Related
POTUSPosted by
The Hill

Biden tells federal workers: Get vaccinated or submit to testing

President Biden on Thursday is directing all federal employees and onsite contractors to show that they are vaccinated or otherwise submit to regular coronavirus testing, a major step that will likely cause other private sector businesses to follow suit. Biden is also instructing his administration to apply similar standards to...
WorldPosted by
The Hill

Israel rolls out coronavirus booster shots to people over 60

Israel on Friday began providing coronavirus booster shots to people over 60 who have already received two doses of a vaccine, according to the Associated Press. Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett announced the news Thursday, making Israel the first country to offer a third dose of a Western vaccine to citizens on a large scale, the AP noted.
Congress & CourtsPosted by
The Hill

Former longtime Sen. Carl Levin dies at 87

Former Sen. Carl Levin (D-Mich.), a 36-year veteran of the Senate and a key voice on military issues, has died at the age of 87. The Levin Center at Wayne State University in Detroit announced the late senator’s death Thursday evening, calling him "a dearly beloved husband, father, grandfather, brother and uncle, and life-long public servant.”

Comments / 0

Community Policy