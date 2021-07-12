Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Recipes

Easy Fried Basa Fish Fillet Recipe

By Jennine Bryant
Posted by 
Mashed
Mashed
 17 days ago
Cover picture for the article

If you'd like to know of a healthy dinner recipe you can prepare in less than 20 minutes, we have the perfect dish for you — one that's yummy and easy to whip together. Recipe developer Jennine Bryant of The Marshside Pantry is here to introduce you to the wonders of basa fish, a Southeast Asian catfish with a mild, sweet flavor. "Basa fish is a really underrated and misrepresented fish," Bryant says. "It has a soft white meat, a delicate flavor, and it's wonderfully versatile, which makes it great for this dish." Not only does it taste great, but it makes a nice presentation when served.

www.mashed.com

Comments / 0

Mashed

Mashed

56K+
Followers
17K+
Post
18M+
Views
ABOUT

Whether you're looking for the latest foodie news, the dirt on your favorite celebrity chefs, or inspiration for tonight's dinner, Mashed has your recipe for success.

 https://www.mashed.com/
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fish Fillet#Fried Fish#White Fish#Fresh Fish#Food Drink#The Marshside Pantry#Southeast Asian#Heathline
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Lifestyle
Country
Vietnam
News Break
Recipes
News Break
Food & Drinks
Related
RecipesPosted by
FIRST For Women

Take Your Potato Salad to the Next Level With This Secret Ingredient

Potato salad is a staple at my house for the fourth of July, and for every backyard barbecue, for that matter. While I know that my regular recipe is always a hit, this year I went looking for some cooking hacks that could help me take things up a notch. Luckily, I stumbled upon one totally unexpected and easy-to-add ingredient that gives this dish such a powerful boost in flavor — dill pickle relish.
Recipescookitonce.com

BEEF ENCHILADAS

Prep time: 15 mins | Cook time: 25 mins | Total time: 40 mins | Yield: 4 SERVINGS. Easy, quick, and scrumptious enchiladas loaded with a simple and hearty crumbled beef filling. The perfect go-to for busy weeknights that I am pretty sure every family will enjoy! Cheesy and incredibly flavorful enchiladas ready in less than an hour.
Recipesthewholesomedish.com

Baked Parmesan Crusted Chicken

Baked Parmesan Crusted Chicken is such an easy dinner recipe. Chicken breasts stay juicy from a crunchy coating of mayo, parmesan cheese, and seasoned breadcrumbs. These chicken breasts stay juicy thanks to a crispy flavorful crust made from just a few common ingredients. This recipe can be made in about 30 minutes so it’s perfect for a busy weeknight meal.
RecipesPosted by
Mashed

Giant Burrito Recipe

The burrito is one of those perfect foods that's filling, delicious, and easy to cook. Even better, all of that comes in a self-contained package. How do you improve on it? Easy — make it massive. A burrito rolled in a large tortilla is large enough for most people. But...
RestaurantsPosted by
Mashed

Nearly 33% Agree This Is The Worst Cracker Barrel Breakfast Item

Chain restaurant Cracker Barrel serves up all kinds of comfort food dishes, and while they have an extensive dinner menu packed with classics like meatloaf and fried chicken, they also have plenty of breakfast fare available for hungry diners for their all-day breakfast option (via Cracker Barrel). However, according to 592 individuals surveyed by Mashed, there are a few breakfast dishes that just aren't worth ordering, many of which have a hint of Southern flair found throughout the chain establishment's menu.
RecipesPosted by
Mashed

Whipped Lemonade Recipe

The beloved social media platform TikTok has taken center stage when it comes to finding dance trends, home decor inspiration, and last but most certainly not least, exciting new recipes. If you're on the app, you know that last year, TikTok was filled to the brim with clips of aesthetically pleasing whipped coffee, also known as Dalgona coffee. The whipped fad continues well into summer 2021, but the coolest new foodie trend of all has made its way to TikTok's feed ... and Mashed recipes! If you haven't guessed what it is yet, we'll let you in on how to prepare refreshing whipped lemonade right at home.
RecipesPosted by
Mashed

Easy Palak Paneer Recipe

It's definitely fun to experiment with new recipes drawn from around the world, but it can also be intimidating when the list of ingredients is completely unknown to you. Take Indian cuisine, which is widely beloved for rich and satisfying dishes layered with complex flavors. Many traditional Indian meals require laboring in the kitchen all day long, so it's always satisfying to come across a unique recipe that can be easily and quickly made with many of the same delicious results.
RecipesPosted by
Mashed

Easy Cauliflower Adobo Recipe

Adobo is the national dish of the Philippines, but that doesn't mean that there's one specific recipe for it that's representative of the entire Southeast Asian country. Quite the opposite, actually: The best take on adobo is often debated, and the exact ingredients vary depending on who you ask. The main part of this dish is protein braised in vinegar, but almost every other addition is fair game.
Recipesrecipes.net

Easy Parmesan Knots Recipe

Buttery and with the irresistible aroma of garlic, these parmesan knots are a great snack that only takes 15 minutes to prep and bake. Roll each biscuit into a 12-inch rope and tie into a knot; tuck ends under. Place 2 inch apart on a greased baking sheet. Bake at...
RecipesPosted by
Mashed

Authentic Pan Fried Rice Vermicelli Recipe

Rice vermicelli as an ingredient may not be too common in western cuisine, but Southeast Asian and Chinese cooking would be utterly bereft without it. Made with rice flour and water, rice vermicelli can be found in everything from stir-fries to salads and soups. It's even often used as a filling for spring rolls. So, why not cook it up in a pan, too?
Recipesbubblelife.com

Easy Microwave S’mores Recipe

You don’t have to set a campfire or start the grill the next time you have a s’mores craving, thanks to this easy and delicious microwave s’mores recipe!. Gooey marshmallows with melted chocolate, sandwiched between crispy graham crackers… it is an understatement to say s’mores are my weakness. This microwave...
Recipesrecipes.net

Easy Strawberry Bruschetta Recipe

A crisp baguette is topped with creamy goat cheese, fresh strawberries and luscious balsamic glaze to make this elegant strawberry bruschetta. Preheat oven to 375 degrees F. On a cookie sheet, place baguettes on a single layer and toast for 5 to 7 minutes. Remove from oven. In a small...
Recipesveganheaven.org

Easy Vegan Lasagna Recipe

This easy vegan lasagna recipe is perfect for the whole family! It’s super comforting, incredibly delicious, and packed with fresh veggies and red lentils. You just have to try it!. Why This Recipe Works. I’m a huge fan of lasagna! Even before I became vegan it was one of my...
Recipestheroastedroot.net

Easy Smoked Salmon Recipe

An easy smoked salmon recipe that requires no brining or curing ahead of time. This simple approach results in amazingly flavorful salmon with perfect texture. Serve it up with your choice of sides for a family favorite year round!. Smoked salmon is one of those foods I find most people...
RecipesPosted by
Mashed

Easy Steak Nachos Recipe

Nothing says a fun dinner or snack as a heaping tray of nachos. Just because they're often served as a greasy bar snack, it doesn't mean you can't make them into a nourishing dish. If you plan your toppings right, your plate of nachos can be a filling meal that includes all of the food groups. While the most basic nachos entail dumping a bunch of cheese on a tray of chips and baking them until it melts, this recipe for steak nachos by Michelle Morey, recipe developer at Barefoot in the Pines, goes a few steps further. Seasoned steak, refried beans, cheese, and vegetables make these nachos the perfect option for an easy weeknight dinner.
RecipesWTVF

Easy Recipes for Homemade Ice Cream

COOKBOOK AUTHOR TAMMY ALGOOD SHOWED HOW TO MAKE PICK YOUR FLAVOR ICE CREAM AND SUNNY LEMON GRANITE — Cookbook author Tammy Algood showed how to make Pick Your Flavor Ice Cream and Sunny Lemon Granite. Tammy’s recipe for Pick Your Flavor Ice Cream can be found in her Sunday Dinner in the South cookbook. The Sunny Lemon Granite recipe is in Tammy’s Farm Fresh Southern Cooking cookbook. Both books are available now.
RecipesReal Food RN

Easy Healthier Fried Rice

Prep Time: 20 minutes Cook Time: 15 minutes Total Time: 35 minutes. In just 35 minutes, you'll have a healthy side dish or main entree if you add protein for a quick and easy weekday meal. It's so much healthier than takeout. Ingredients. 21 oz cooked white rice. 2 large...
Recipesrecipes.net

Broccoli Fish Bake Recipe

This easy broccoli fish bake features tender fish fillets and frozen broccoli, smothered with a creamy and milky soup for a healthy and hearty dish. Place the broccoli into an 8x8x2-inch shallow baking dish. Top with the fish. Stir the soup and milk in a small bowl. Pour the soup mixture over the fish. Sprinkle with the cheese.

Comments / 0

Community Policy