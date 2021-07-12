Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Conroe, TX

..SPECIAL WEATHER STATEMENT…

By Privacy Policy
montgomerycountypolicereporter.com
 17 days ago

Cover picture for the article..SPECIAL WEATHER STATEMENT... At 233 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along a line extending from 6 miles northeast of Willis to Conroe to near Tomball to Hockley. Movement was east at 30 mph. Winds in excess of 30 mph will be possible with these storms. Locations impacted include... Conroe, Tomball, Cleveland, Willis, Pinehurst, The Woodlands, Spring, Hockley, Oak Ridge North, Waller, Shepherd, Panorama Village, Shenandoah, Splendora, Patton Village, Magnolia, Woodbranch, Cut And Shoot, New Waverly and Coldspring. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with these storms. Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe shelter inside a building or vehicle.

montgomerycountypolicereporter.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
New Waverly, TX
City
Coldspring, TX
City
Magnolia, TX
City
Pinehurst, TX
City
Tomball, TX
City
Spring, TX
City
Splendora, TX
City
Patton Village, TX
City
Oak Ridge, TX
City
Shenandoah, TX
City
Hockley, TX
City
Panorama Village, TX
City
Conroe, TX
City
Cleveland, TX
City
Waller, TX
City
Willis, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Special Weather Statement#Cut And Shoot
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Weather
News Break
Environment
Related
Alaska StatePosted by
The Associated Press

Alaska quake produces prolonged shaking, small tsunami

PERRYVILLE, Alaska (AP) — A powerful earthquake which struck just off Alaska’s southern coast caused prolonged shaking and prompted tsunami warnings that sent people scrambling for shelters. Residents reported only minor damage, but officials said that could change after sunrise and people get a better look. The National Tsunami Warning...
ReligionPosted by
Reuters

Former U.S. Cardinal McCarrick charged with molesting teen in 1974

July 29 (Reuters) - Former Roman Catholic Cardinal Theodore McCarrick has been charged with molesting a 16-year-old boy during a 1974 wedding reception, becoming the highest-ranking U.S. Catholic official to be criminally prosecuted for sexually abusing a minor. Documents filed in state court in Dedham, Massachusetts, on Wednesday show McCarrick,...
WorldPosted by
The Associated Press

Israel to offer 3rd COVID booster shot to older citizens

JERUSALEM (AP) — Israel’s prime minister on Thursday announced that the country would offer a coronavirus booster to people over 60 who have already been vaccinated. The announcement by Naftali Bennett makes Israel, which launched one of the world’s most successful vaccination drives earlier this year, the first country to offer a third dose of a Western vaccine to its citizens on a wide scale.

Comments / 0

Community Policy