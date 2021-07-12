Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
POTUS

Popular Starburst Flavors, Ranked Worst To Best

By Audur Banks
Posted by 
Mashed
Mashed
 17 days ago
Cover picture for the article

We all know and love Starburst. The chewy, tangy candy most of us grew up with makes us really work for every juicy bite. Unwrapping and chewing Starburst candies is a workout in itself, but we still can't resist the "unexplainably juicy" flavor and consistency of this classic candy. The best and worst flavors of Starburst is a topic most fans of the candy have strong opinions about. So much so, that people tend to collect and stock their favorite flavor so they can avoid the rest. Not all of us are this extreme, but most of us pick out the ones we like the best and eat those first. We tend to save our least favorite flavors for last, pawn them off to friends and family, or leave them in the pantry forever. To help you put those candies in the correct order before eating them, we've ranked these 16 flavors of Starburst chews from worst to best.

www.mashed.com

Comments / 0

Mashed

Mashed

56K+
Followers
17K+
Post
18M+
Views
ABOUT

Whether you're looking for the latest foodie news, the dirt on your favorite celebrity chefs, or inspiration for tonight's dinner, Mashed has your recipe for success.

 https://www.mashed.com/
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Paris Hilton
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cherries#Acquired Taste#Food Drink#Starburst Flavors#Bora Bora#Fruit Punch Starburst
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Reddit
News Break
Politics
News Break
POTUS
News Break
U.S. Politics
News Break
Celebrities
News Break
Food & Drinks
Related
Mashed

Whipped Lemonade Recipe

The beloved social media platform TikTok has taken center stage when it comes to finding dance trends, home decor inspiration, and last but most certainly not least, exciting new recipes. If you're on the app, you know that last year, TikTok was filled to the brim with clips of aesthetically pleasing whipped coffee, also known as Dalgona coffee. The whipped fad continues well into summer 2021, but the coolest new foodie trend of all has made its way to TikTok's feed ... and Mashed recipes! If you haven't guessed what it is yet, we'll let you in on how to prepare refreshing whipped lemonade right at home.
Mashed

Store-Bought Marinara Sauce Ranked Worst To First

Even the best chefs in the world have likely turned to premade sauces to help them out every once in a while. And for most people, store-bought marinara sauce is all they use. Now, there are some great sauces out there, but there are also some sad ones, too. And if you're having a pasta night at home and need to go store-bought with the sauce, it can be hard to decide what to pick.
Mashed

The Worst Dish At Olive Garden According To Nearly 24% Of People

As the most popular Italian restaurant chain in America, Olive Garden does have its share of loyal fans that enjoy dining at the eatery with their loved ones. The brand even states on its website, "At Olive Garden, we know that life is better together and everyone is happiest when they're with family." As such, the restaurant focuses on providing a range of food options for all its customers to share such as salads, soups, pastas, and much more.
Mashed

Oatmeal Brands, Ranked Worst To Best

When you want to start off the day feeling completely full and ready to take on all of your tasks, what do you reach for in the kitchen? While a lot of us probably wish we had the time to make ourselves a complete breakfast of eggs, toast, fruit, and whatever else we usually enjoy on weekend mornings, that's just not the reality that we face. When you're rushing out the door, you usually just want something that's quick to make — or even to eat on the go.
Mashed

Sonic's New Shake Flavor Is Inspired By This Classic Banana Dessert

It's time to put down the red, white, and blue slush because Sonic has a new shake flavor that is inspired by one truly delicious and traditional American dessert. According to Chew Boom, the chain has added a new Banana Pudding Shake to the menu. The website describes it as "the brand's real ice cream blended with fresh banana and Nilla wafers ... finished with a whipped topping, crumbled Nilla wafers, and a cherry." FastFoodPost.com states that the offering will be available from August 2 through August 29, 2021, so you'll want to hurry to get yours while it lasts!
EatThis

The Best & Worst Ketchup on Grocery Store Shelves—Ranked!

There are few condiments more popular than ketchup—in fact, Americans eat a whopping $800 million worth of ketchup each year. It's no surprise that ketchup is such a popular condiment. It tastes delicious on burgers, eggs, hash browns, french fries… you get the idea. Ketchup doesn't have a high caloric...
DrinksPosted by
Mashed

Nearly 27% Agree This Is The Worst White Claw Flavor

Those of us who enjoy White Claw will probably remember the exact time and place when we first took a sip and fell in love. Since the drink was launched in 2016, White Claw has gone from strength to strength, becoming the inexpensive, gluten-free, low-alcohol hard seltzer of choice for a crowd looking beyond the binary choice offered of wine or beer. After all, the distinctive can is more than just a refreshing poolside drink on a hot summer's day; the fact that it is perceived to be a healthier alternative to other alcoholic beverages out there has helped too. As industry analyst Bryan Spillane put it, "It's aspirational. It's the whole low-carb, keto-friendly, CrossFit life" (via The Washington Post).
EatThis

The Best & Worst Oreos in 2021—Ranked!

Let's be clear here: saying one Oreo is healthier than another is sort of like saying one war wasn't as bad as a different armed conflict. So agrees Kristen Carli, RD, a Registered Dietitian Nutritionist and the owner of Camelback Nutrition & Wellness in Phoenix, Ariz. "While vegan and now available in gluten-free options, Oreos are not by any means healthy," she says. "They are delicious but should be eaten in moderation, no matter the kind."
Mashed

28% Think This Is The Worst Doritos Flavor

Anyone who has wandered the snack food aisle at the grocery store and browsed the chip selection knows that there are now quite a few varieties of Doritos available for purchase. You might only remember the classic Nacho Cheese variety from your childhood, but now there's something for every palette. If you prefer the classics, you can opt for Cool Ranch (via Doritos). Those who like a little heat might prefer to sample the Spicy Nacho flavor, Spicy Sweet Chili, or even one of the FLAMIN' HOT varieties. Or, if you like your crunchy snacks in a different shape than the standard triangular tortilla chip, try out the 3D varieties or the special DINAMITA Chile Limon rolled chips, which are shaped like little rolls of crunchy heaven.
California Statemashed.com

California Pizza Kitchen Pizzas, Ranked Worst To Best

When you want a pizza, it seems like there are almost unlimited options at your disposal. If you consider yourself good in the kitchen, you may want to try to whip one up yourself. On the other hand, if you're in a hurry and want something that's as easy as can be, you might look for a frozen pizza at your local grocery store. And don't even get us started on all the delivery options that are just a few clicks away. But oftentimes, these pizzas aren't really going to hit the spot. So, just where should you go when you want a delicious pizza that's also creative, out of the ordinary, and really, really delicious?
Mashed

Upscale Chain Restaurants, Ranked From Worst To Best

If you plan on spending a nice chunk of change dining out, it's reassuring to know exactly what you'll be getting for your pricey meal. For this reason, choosing a restaurant with multiple locations may be to your benefit. The main factor at play is consistency: If you enjoyed your dinner at a chain in Los Angeles, you'll likely have a similar experience at the restaurant's outlet in Des Moines.
arcamax.com

Best and worst foods for a picnic

As the temperatures warm and summer is quickly approaching, it’s time for meals eaten outdoors while enjoying the sunshine. Most of us love the traditional foods of summer: burgers and dogs, creamy salads, yummy desserts. Unfortunately, many of these foods tend not to be the stuff that’s going to win any nutrition awards. Some might not be easy to pack and bring with, either.
Mashed

The Worst Cracker Barrel Menu Item According To 32% Of People

There are 665 Cracker Barrel locations in the United States (per Scrape Hero), and sometimes it seems like there are just as many items on the menu. Founded in Tennessee in 1969, this restaurant is a destination both for road-trippers, thanks to its convenient highway proximity in 45 states, as well as a family tradition. You know what you're getting with Cracker Barrel: that porch lined with rocking chairs that will transport you, if only for a few moments, to a peaceful country home; that general store filled with nostalgic pieces of Americana and trinkets you never knew you needed, and food meant to stir up memories of your family kitchen. Most dishes at Cracker Barrel can't quite claim to be the most nutritious options, but they certainly can claim to nail that hearty, homemade goodness. The only constant question that remains is, whatever are you going to order?
RestaurantsPosted by
Mashed

23% Of People Agree This Is Worst Cheesecake Factory Cheesecake Flavor

The Cheesecake Factory is a name that most won't have any trouble recognizing. The brand is much loved for its delicious menu options. According to Mental Floss, the brand has a fascinating story: Its journey began when a lady from Detroit, Evelyn Overton, was scouting for dessert recipes in a newspaper. She stumbled across one for cheesecake and decided to work on it. The dish turned out so well and received so much appreciation from her loved ones that Overton experimented with it further.
Food & Drinksmashed.com

This Is Aldi's Worst Summer Chocolate Flavor, According To Reddit

Aldi, being Aldi, is very big on seasonal stuff. They love themes of all kinds, such as their twice-yearly "German Weeks" that celebrate their European origins, but when it comes to holidays, that's when they really go all out. Over the past year, they've released Easter egg-shaped cheeses, spooky Halloween coffees, and off-the-wall Thanksgiving dinner-flavored chips. Of course, the biggest, or at least longest, holiday season of the year is the one known as "summer." People in California and Florida may not get it, but anyone who lives in a colder climate (such as Aldi's native Germany) knows it's true: Each and every warm day is one worth celebrating since it won't be long before winter once again locks us in its icy 8-month grip.
AZFamily

LIST: Most popular ice cream flavors in Arizona, US

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) – “I scream! You scream! We all scream for ice cream!” But what flavor do we want when we’re screaming for ice cream? National Ice Cream Day has been the third Sunday in July – that’s July 18, this year – since 1984. Thank you, President Ronald Reagan. The 40th president of the United States not only declared July National Ice Cream Month, he also put National Ice Cream Day on the calendar, and we will be forever grateful.
Lebanon, TNPosted by
Mashed

23% Of Cracker Barrel Fans Think This Is The Best Menu Item

Ask a Southerner where they go for a delicious, stick-to-your-ribs southern meal and there's a good chance they'll tell you their grandmother's kitchen. If you're lucky you might get an offer to tag along to the next family dinner, but if the invitation evades you, you can always turn to Cracker Barrel to get your fix of food from the region's mouthwatering cuisine. The restaurant-general-store hybrid opened its premiere Lebanon, Tennessee, location in 1969 with the intention to provide a delicious, high-quality meal to both locals and travelers alike (via the Cracker Barrel website). Since then, the chain has become a road trip staple with an impressive 664 restaurants across 45 states, all of which feature a massive menu that includes all-day breakfast and classic southern meals.
RestaurantsPosted by
Mashed

The Truth About Whataburger's Secret Menu

There's nothing more satisfying than a classic Whataburger made just the way you like it. Fans of the Texas-based fast food chain love that when they order Whataburger's signature menu item, they can customize it however they wish and the friendly staff will accommodate their desires. According to newswire service 24-7 Press Release, Whataburger boasts 36,864 unique ways to serve their burger, with options to add extra mayonnaise, grilled onions, jalapeños, extra patties, or even french fries to its quintessential recipe. From the bread used for the bun to the size of the beef patty, everything can be made-to-order and personalized with a wide array of toppings and condiment options.
FanSided

Dairy Queen August Blizzard flavor goes to the sweet extreme

Summer is ending on a sweet extreme note. The Dairy Queen August Blizzard flavor has just been announced and Reese’s fans are excited to get a taste. It is triple the chocolate and peanut butter goodness in each spoonful. According to the brand, the Dairy Queen August Blizzard flavor is...
Mashed

Nearly 33% Agree This Is The Worst Cracker Barrel Breakfast Item

Chain restaurant Cracker Barrel serves up all kinds of comfort food dishes, and while they have an extensive dinner menu packed with classics like meatloaf and fried chicken, they also have plenty of breakfast fare available for hungry diners for their all-day breakfast option (via Cracker Barrel). However, according to 592 individuals surveyed by Mashed, there are a few breakfast dishes that just aren't worth ordering, many of which have a hint of Southern flair found throughout the chain establishment's menu.

Comments / 0

Community Policy