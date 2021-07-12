Popular Starburst Flavors, Ranked Worst To Best

We all know and love Starburst. The chewy, tangy candy most of us grew up with makes us really work for every juicy bite. Unwrapping and chewing Starburst candies is a workout in itself, but we still can't resist the "unexplainably juicy" flavor and consistency of this classic candy. The best and worst flavors of Starburst is a topic most fans of the candy have strong opinions about. So much so, that people tend to collect and stock their favorite flavor so they can avoid the rest. Not all of us are this extreme, but most of us pick out the ones we like the best and eat those first. We tend to save our least favorite flavors for last, pawn them off to friends and family, or leave them in the pantry forever. To help you put those candies in the correct order before eating them, we've ranked these 16 flavors of Starburst chews from worst to best.