UPDATED, July 19, 6 p.m.: As Nathan Reiber faced tax evasion charges and possible disbarment in Canada in the 1980s, he was already basking in a life of luxury in Miami Beach. A few years earlier, Reiber started a new chapter as a prominent real estate investor and benefactor to the Jewish community and the arts, rubbing shoulders at posh fundraisers with the likes of Elizabeth Taylor. His reinvention followed a familiar narrative in South Florida: No matter what you do, if you have money and your business is successful, you will be embraced.