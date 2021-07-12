Troopers: 3 killed in fiery head-on crash after driver crosses double-yellow line

ROWAN COUNTY, N.C. — Three people were killed Monday afternoon in a Rowan County wreck that involved two vehicles, troopers said.

The crash happened shortly after 1 p.m. on U.S. Highway 601 south of Young Road, according to the Highway Patrol.

Troopers said a Ford heading south on U.S. 601 passed another vehicle in a curve with double-yellow lines. The Ford then hit a car that was traveling in the opposite direction on U.S. 601 head-on.

The Ford caught on fire after impact, and the driver did not survive, according to investigators.

The driver and passenger in the other car were also killed, troopers said.

No names have been released.

The road was closed for several hours Monday as troopers investigated.

