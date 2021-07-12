Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Basketball

Recapping how UW's Jonathan Davis performed in the FIBA U19 World Cup

By Michael Hogan
247Sports
 17 days ago

Cover picture for the articleUniversity of Wisconsin sophomore Jonathan Davis will return home from Latvia as a gold medalist after Team USA defeated France 83-81 in the FIBA U19 World Cup final game. Davis becomes the first Badger to win a gold medal with USA Basketball since Sam Dekker in 2012. Davis played the...

247sports.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Iowa State
State
Wisconsin State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jonathan Davis
Person
Sam Dekker
Person
Chet Holmgren
Person
Jamie Dixon
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Uw#Fiba Basketball World Cup#Usa Basketball#University Of Wisconsin#Usa Basketball#Wisconsin Basketball#Team Usa#Uw Davis#Penn State
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Sports
Penn State University
News Break
Basketball
News Break
Sports
Related
MLBCBS Sports

Blue Jays' Jonathan Davis: Optioned to Triple-A

Davis was optioned to Triple-A and appointed as the 27th man for Sunday's doubleheader against the Rangers. He clears a spot on the 26-man roster for Breyvic Valera but will stick around for one more day before heading to Triple-A. Davis primarily works as a defensive replacement and/or pinch runner. He is hitting .143 in 70 at-bats this season.
SportsPosted by
Fox Sports Radio

Simone Biles Makes Another Shocking Decision at Tokyo Olympics

"After further medical evaluation, Simone Biles has withdrawn from the final individual all-around competition," USA Gymnastics announced in a statement on Wednesday (July 28). "We wholeheartedly support Simone's decision and applaud her bravery in prioritizing her well-being. Her courage shows, yet again, why she is a role model for so many."
SoccerNewsweek

Alex Morgan's Reaction Sums Up USWNT's Awful Olympics So Far

Team USA's have not been living up to their stellar reputation in women's soccer at the Tokyo Olympics thus far. The U.S. Women's national team (USWNT) have nevertheless managed to advance to the quarterfinals, despite only winning one of their three games in Group G. Tuesday July 27 saw the...
SportsPosted by
Fox Sports Radio

Why 'Selfish' Simone Biles is the Biggest Quitter in Sports

Ben Maller: “We know a quitter when we see one, and right now the biggest quitter in sports is Simone Biles. She raised the white flag. I’m going to explain this to you like you’re five years old – the going got tough here and she tossed in the sponge. You can spin, spin, spin all you want but there are no ifs, ands, or buts about it. They have a saying in the military when you do something like this and it’s called going ‘AWOL’. Simone Biles went AWOL. ‘AWOL’ stands for 'absence without leave’ and basically means you are not where you’re supposed to be at a particular time. Like continuing to finish the event that you started, this was a dereliction of duties. DESERTION is what it is, and when the music stops that is the naked truth. You can say ‘nO yOuR’e mEaN!’ but those are the facts. The thing that upsets me is the selfish nature of this and people are overlooking that. Taking the spot of someone who would have not given up and would have not quit. There’s some faceless gymnast who missed getting on Team USA by one spot who would not have walked away and who would have loved the opportunity to be in Toyko and to compete. It could have been a life-changing opportunity but instead, they’re sitting home somewhere watching Simone Biles.” (Full Video Above)
Sportsheraldsun.com

Duke coach, former UNC women’s basketball player make history in Tokyo Olympics

In the first-ever gold medal game for Olympic 3x3 basketball, Team USA’s women’s team took home the prestigious medal. A key member of the team was Allisha Gray, who spent two seasons as a UNC basketball player before transferring in 2015 to play for South Carolina. While in Chapel Hill, she held a career average of 14.9 points per game.
BasketballConnecticut Post

UConn's DeBerry, Fudd named to Team USA ahead of 2021 U19 World Cup

Just months before their first official season at UConn, women’s basketball freshmen Amari DeBerry and Azzi Fudd were named to the USA Basketball roster for the 2021 U19 World Cup on Monday. USA Basketball, which announced its roster on Monday, will train from July 21-27 and play in the FIBA...
Basketballazdesertswarm.com

Lauren Ware named to USA Basketball’s U19 Women’s World Cup team

Lauren Ware gave up her drive to be a two-sport athlete after a magical opening season with Arizona women’s basketball. USA Basketball just validated that choice by naming Ware to the U19 FIBA World Cup team that will compete in Debrecen, Hungary on Aug. 7-15. Ware attended the initial trials...
BasketballPosted by
FanSided

NCAA Basketball: Takeaways from Team USA in 2021 FIBA U19 World Cup

After a year off, the FIBA U19 World Cup returned last week. The United States, led by Chet Holmgren and Jaden Ivey, took home the gold medal. This event has become one of my favorites to scout, given the variety of prospects playing, and the different roles we get to see players in. The United States and Canadian teams featured a blend of incoming college freshmen and rising sophomores. Two years ago, it was the first sign that a breakout season was coming for Iowa State’s Tyrese Haliburton, as he thrived at the event.
Basketballtheuconnblog.com

UConn freshman Amari DeBerry named to final US U19 World Cup squad

UConn freshman Amari DeBerry is joining Azzi Fudd on the US U19 World Cup squad. After being named one of three finalists for the team in May, DeBerry officially made the roster on Monday. The team will practice from July 21-27 before heading to Debrecen, Hungary, where the U19 World...
BasketballSouthwest Times Record

Former Northside standout Jersey Wolfenbarger selected to play in FIBA U19 World Cup event

Before playing basketball for Arkansas, Jersey Wolfenbarger is going to get a chance to play for her country. Wolfenbarger, the former Northside standout, was one of 12 players selected to play for Team USA for the 2021 FIBA U19 World Cup, to be held next month in Debrecen, Hungary. She was one of the final three athletes to be named to the squad, announced by USA Basketball on Monday.
BasketballPosted by
Hartford Courant

UConn women’s basketball freshman Amari DeBerry named to USA Basketball’s U19 World Cup team, joining teammate Azzi Fudd

UConn women’s basketball freshman Amari DeBerry earned a spot on the United States’ U19 World Cup team, USA Basketball announced Monday, and will be joining Huskies teammate Azzi Fudd in going for gold next month. The U19 team will train in Washington, D.C., Wednesday-next Tuesday before continuing preparations in Europe ahead of the FIBA U19 World Cup, which runs Aug. 7-19 in Debrecen, Hungary. ...

Comments / 0

Community Policy