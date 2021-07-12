Cancel
Where is Christopher Duntsch AKA Dr. Death now?

DISGRACED doctor, Christopher Duntsch, is infamously known as Dr Death for gross malpractice.

In 2017, Duntsch was sentenced to life in prison after being found guilty of maiming one of his patients.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3sGXG9_0aug53e500
Killer doctor Christopher Duntsch Credit: Social Media - Refer to Source

Where is Christopher Duntsch AKA Dr. Death now?

Since receiving his life sentence, Dr Death is currently housed in the O.B. Ellis Unit outside of Huntsville, Texas.

He will not be eligible for parole until 2045, when he will be 74-years-old.

At the time, Duntsch was accused of injuring 33 out of 38 patients in less than two years before the Texas Medical Board revoked his license.

Many of his patients suffered severe spinal cord damage, resulting in paralysis and pain severe enough to render painkillers ineffective.

Is there a show about Dr Death in the works?

The Peacock original Dr Death is based on a true story.

Dr Death is a new limited series about the rise and fall of Duntsch.

"Based on a hit podcast and inspired by the terrifying true story of Dr. Christopher Duntsch, a young and charismatic star in the Texas medical community," Peacock explains about the upcoming series.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Lx4Hs_0aug53e500
Duntsch, aka Dr Death, was sentenced to life in prison in 2017 Credit: WFAA-TV

"After building a flourishing neurosurgery practice, everything suddenly changes when patients entering Dr. Duntsch's operating room for complex but routine spinal surgeries start leaving permanently disabled or dead.

"As his victims pile up, two fellow physicians and Dallas prosecutor Michelle Shughart set out to stop him."

How can I watch Dr Death?

Written by Patrick Macmanus, the show will only be available exclusively on Peacock.

The series is set to premiere on July 12 and will feature a star-studded cast.

The show stars Joshua Jackson, Grace Gummer, AnnaSophia Robb, Christian Slater and Alec Baldwin.

