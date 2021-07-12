Cancel
Should Marvel Have Taken More of a Break After Endgame?

By Ross Cooper
 17 days ago
Nerd ALERT!!! Okay, now that that is out of the way. Let’s get right to it. Over the weekend my fiancé and I finally went back to the movie theater. It was great. What was the first movie we saw post-pandemic? Why Marvel’s Black Widow of course! First of all, the movie was really good. I mean it is Marvel and how often do they disappoint these days? However, after the movie was over and I made Heidi sit through the credits for the famous Marvel post-credit scene, we had an interesting conversation.

